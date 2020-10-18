Kelly Clarkson was mistaken for Carrie Underwood, signed fan's autograph anyway: 'That might be illegal'

Kelly Clarkson revealed she once rolled with it after a fan mistook her for fellow “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood.

Clarkson was the very first winner of “American Idol” but was hardly the last. Season 4 saw now-country superstar Underwood take home the coveted title as well, which Clarkson revealed has sometimes led to a bit of confusion among fans.

Speaking on her talk show Friday, the “Because of You” singer revealed that she once had an awkward encounter with a young woman that approached her for an autograph.

“This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Oh my god, your song ‘So Small’ is one of my favorites,'” Clarkson explained. “And I kept thinking, ‘I don’t have a song “So Small.”‘ And then she said another song and I was like, ‘Oh, you think I’m Carrie Underwood.’”

She revealed that she wasn’t quite sure what the best thing to do in the awkward encounter was and opted not to correct the fan.

“And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood,” she added. “I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, ‘Can you sign this?’ And I totally signed ‘Carrie Underwood.’ I think that might be illegal!”

The topic came up during a game Clarkson played with guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines in which they discussed how they would react in various awkward situations, prompting the other women to reveal they had similar experiences with people mistaking them for Kim Coles and Julie Bowen respectively.

This isn’t the first time that Clarkson has told a story about being mistaken for Underwood. As Page Six notes, she appeared on Z100’s Elvis Duran and The Morning show in 2016 to tell a similar tale.

“People come up to me all the time,” Clarkson explained.. “Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on ‘Idol.’ People are always like, ‘I love your song, “So Small,” and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!”