Keith Urban’s secret to strong marriage with Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
keith urban nicole kidman robert de niro split photo

Keith Urban reveals the secret to his strong marriage with Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at 79 (Getty Images)

FAMILY FIRST - ACM performer Keith Urban shares the rule that keeps his marriage to Nicole Kidman strong. Continue reading here.

MEET THE PARENT - Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes his 7th child. Continue reading here.

Dolly Parton wears sparkling floral dress on stage with Garth Brooks in black hat and jacket

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the Academy Of Country Music Awards on Thursday. (Theo Wargo)

BLUSHING BROOKS - ACMs host Dolly Parton's threesome joke makes Garth Brooks blush. Continue reading here.

‘MORONIC’ - Julia Louis-Dreyfus calls 'Seinfeld curse' ‘ridiculous.' Continue reading here.

‘DUMPSTER DIVING’ - Michael J. Fox recalls ‘living on the margins’ before hitting it big in Hollywood. Continue reading here.

Michael J Fox held up a peace sign on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2017.

Michael J. Fox reveals he would go "dumpster diving for food" before finding success in Hollywood. (Frazer Harrison)

DARK HORSE - 'American Idol' fans want Katy Perry fired and replaced by temporary judge Alanis Morisette. Continue reading here.

WHEEL OF ROMANCE - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White’s son kisses Maggie Sajak in a ‘full circle' moment. Continue reading here.

WRITER'S BLOCK - Hollywood writers' strike highlights AI: Industry creatives 'should be concerned' for future, expert says. Continue reading here.

‘BABY STEPS’ - Jamie Foxx health update: What we know about actor's 'medical complication.' Continue reading here.

A split of Meghan Markle and Sir Karl Jenkins

King Charles' coronation guest, Karl Jenkins, responds to claims he was Meghan Markle in disguise. (Getty )

DUCHESS DOPPELGANGER - Coronation guest hits back at claims he was Meghan Markle in disguise. Continue reading here.

