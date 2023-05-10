Welsh composer wasn’t Meghan Markle in 'disguise' after viral coronation joke: 'I look this way all the time'

A shaggy-haired, mustachioed and bespectacled Welsh composer – who became the center of a viral joke and conspiracy theory that he was actually Meghan Markle in disguise when he attended King Charles III’s coronation last Saturday – confirmed his identity this week.

"My name is Sir Karl Jenkins," the composer said in a TikTok video while seated cross-legged on his sofa with soft classical music playing in the background. "I understand there’s been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III."

The award-winning composer explained that he was seated near the front of Westminster Abbey because he had written music performed at the ceremony.

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise," he deadpanned before showing a social post of someone joking his look was "obviously a disguise" and he must be there to "steal the Crown Jewels."

"I look this way all the time," Jenkins professed, cracking up. He also defended his prominent mustache.

"I’ve had the mustache since I was 18 years old – it was very trendy then," the 79-year-old smiled while showing a picture of himself playing the saxophone as a younger man.

"So that’s me," he concluded. "Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all."

Last weekend, the apparent jokes about Markle sneaking into the coronation in a fake mustache, wig and glasses began to appear on social media along with photos of Jenkins.

"Meghan Markle’s disguise nearly had me fooled…" one Twitter user wrote Saturday along with a screenshot of Jenkins at the coronation.

After Jenkins’ TikTok, many posted on social media to say his explanation is "exactly" what Markle dressed in a disguise would say.

Even "Phantom of the Opera" composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who was seated next to Jenkins during the coronation, tweeted that he can "confirm it probably wasn’t" Markle.

Another social media user mused, "Is there anything more 'Britain In 2023' than Sir Karl Jenkins taking to TikTok to explain that he is not Meghan Markle in disguise?"

Markle made the decision to stay back in California with her and Prince Harry's children for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which was the same day as the May 6 coronation. Meanwhile, Harry flew to London for one night to witness his father being crowned.