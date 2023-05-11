Expand / Collapse search
ACMs host Dolly Parton's threesome joke makes Garth Brooks blush

ACMs host Dolly Parton made a gag about Garth Brooks 'organizing threesomes' at Academy of Country Music Awards

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Dolly Parton gave Garth Brooks a little more than he bargained for as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday.

During their opening monologue at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Brooks took a minute to honor Parton, the "G.O.A.T." The acronym stands for "greatest of all time."

On cue, Dolly rolled out on stage with a live goat in a wagon and jokingly said, "Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat? I've got your goat right here."

Dolly Parton wears sparkling floral dress on stage with Garth Brooks in black hat and jacket

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks giggle after she jokes about Brooks real nickname. (Theo Wargo)

They shared kind exchanges back and forth before Dolly mentioned hearing she's a "hall pass" for Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

"I just had a thought," Parton said. "I know why you're doing the goat thing. I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome."

Brooks was red in the face as he responded, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

