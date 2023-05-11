ACMs host Dolly Parton's threesome joke makes Garth Brooks blush

Dolly Parton gave Garth Brooks a little more than he bargained for as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday.

During their opening monologue at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Brooks took a minute to honor Parton, the "G.O.A.T." The acronym stands for "greatest of all time."

On cue, Dolly rolled out on stage with a live goat in a wagon and jokingly said, "Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat? I've got your goat right here."

They shared kind exchanges back and forth before Dolly mentioned hearing she's a "hall pass" for Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood.

"I just had a thought," Parton said. "I know why you're doing the goat thing. I think it stands for 'Garth organized a threesome."

Brooks was red in the face as he responded, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore."