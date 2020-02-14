Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman celebrate Valentine's Day at Dollywood

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman know how to keep the spark alive.

The country artist and award-winning actress, both 52, apparently celebrated Valentine's Day one day early by paying a visit to Dolly Parton's famous theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Urban posted a sweet photo of the pair posing together inside of a gigantic heart-shaped frame made of wooden logs.

GRAMMYS 2020: KEITH URBAN LEAVING AWARD SHOW 'ASAP' TO TAKE CARE OF WIFE NICOLE KIDMAN WHO HAS THE FLU

"HAPPY VALENTINES DAY❤️🔥💋," Urban captioned the pic posted late Thursday night.

The couple was dressed down in matching knit hats and raincoats for a day of fun.

Kidman's "Big Little Lies" co-star Reese Witherspoon commented on the pic, calling the pair "Sweet hearts."

NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS SHE WAS 'MORE SCARED' BEFORE MEETING KEITH URBAN: 'NOW I FEEL PROTECTED'

Kidman followed up with a post of her own on Valentine's Day with a close-up photo of the Hollywood stars touching foreheads.

"My Valentine forever #HappyValentinesDay," Kidman wrote.

Urban and Kidman celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last June.

Kidman opened up about her marriage to Urban in a recent interview with Sunday Life. When asked how she likes to unwind, her answer involved having her husband by her side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I like to relax by meditating, but what makes me feel most comfortable and secure is being with Keith," she said of her husband, country star and fellow Aussie. "Having a partner by your side, someone with whom you can talk, who loves you and who you love, balances everything."

Kidman continued: "Before I met him, I was more scared. Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and wonderful partner I have."