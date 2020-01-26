Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban
Grammys 2020: Keith Urban leaving award show 'ASAP' to take care of wife Nicole Kidman who has the flu

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Keith Urban is not sticking around after the 2020 Grammys.

The country star, 52, appeared on PeopleTV’s red carpet pre-show Sunday where he revealed that wife Nicole Kidman is back at home in Australia sick.

“My wife is home with the flu,” Urban explained to the outlet. "A lot of that going around.”

However, the singer noted that the "Big Little Lies" star, 52, is "in good hands" as she is with the couple's daughters, 9-year-old Faith and 11-year-old Sunday.

“She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” said Urban, who was on hand at the Grammys in Los Angeles to present the award for best pop solo performance alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Keith Urban, left, and Cynthia Erivo present the award for best pop solo performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Keith Urban, left, and Cynthia Erivo present the award for best pop solo performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere in the interview, Urban also revealed to the outlet that fans can expect "a bunch" of music from him this year as well.

“I can’t really categorize it,” the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner shared of his upcoming songs. “So I love people being able to decide what it is.”