Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Keanu Reeves says 'death' is on his mind 'all the time'

Actor Keanu Reeves is diving into the literary world with his first science fiction novel, 'The Book of Elsewhere'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Keanu Reeves' stylist, Jeanne Yang, on working with the star: ‘The kindest, most wonderful person’ Video

Keanu Reeves' stylist, Jeanne Yang, on working with the star: ‘The kindest, most wonderful person’

Keanu Reeves' stylist, Jeanne Yang, reveals what it's like working with the ‘John Wick’ star and what he looks for in a red carpet look.

Keanu Reeves has no fear when it comes to his own mortality.

The "Matrix" actor, who turns 60 in September, admitted it's a good thing to think about the limitless potential of life while he's still around to appreciate it. 

 "I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time," he told BBC News. He noted his outlook on dying is a good thing.

KEANU REEVES AND GIRLFRIEND ALEXANDRA GRANT MAKE RARE JOINT APPEARNCE AT MOTORCYCLE RACE IN GERMANY

keanu reeves on john wick red carpet

Keanu Reeves doesn't fear death ahead of his 60th birthday. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

"Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have."

Reeves has worked on a number of action-packed movies through the years but took a step back from the film world to focus on a new passion project of writing his first novel.

"Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have."

— Keanu Reeves

"The Book of Elsewhere," written in collaboration with science fiction author China Miéville, follows an immortal warrior with a quest for personal death. Reeves created the book based on his successful BRZRKR comic book series.

KEANU REEVES FRACTURED KNEECAP AFTER HE ‘TRIPPED OVER A RUG’ ON SET BUT HE KEPT FILMING MOVIE: ‘SUCH A TROOPER’

The series, pronounced "berserker," will be adapted into a live-action Netflix film also starring Reeves, in addition to an anime show. Fans have noted thematic similarities between the main character and Reeves' personal life.

Keanu Reeves in a black shirt smiles as he speaks into a microphone at a Comic Con panel

Keanu Reeves wants to appreciate life while he's still living. (Albert L. Ortega)

"I think it was influenced by some of the action films that I had done," Reeves said of a few slightly gruesome scenes. Others wondered if Keanu's words were a way for the actor to escape his own reality.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Maybe ultimately the fantasy of building another world brings some kind of comfort in some way," he admitted. "There's something ultimately about the creative gesture that comes from pain.

"Creating stuff is great. Just creating, sharing and hopefully people like the stories that we tell."

While Reeves is sharing more of his creative pursuits with the world, there's one thing he keeps mostly private — his relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at LACMA event

Reeves and Grant met in 2009 and went public with their relationship in November 2019. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA))

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple recently waved the checkered flag at Germany's MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland but are otherwise relatively quiet about their romance since going public in 2019.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she told People. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, OK, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves smiling

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant keep a relatively low-profile relationship. (Mark Wieland/Getty Images)

"He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending