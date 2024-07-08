Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant make rare joint appearance at motorcycle race in Germany

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a rare couple's outing at a motorcycle race in Germany over the weekend.

On July 7, Reeves, 59, and Grant, 51, attended the last day of Germany's MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland and shared a cute moment, waving the race's checkered flag together.

In a photo, both Grant and Reeves had smiles on their faces as they both held the flag with one hand.

In a second photo, Reeves took the reins and held the flag while Grant stood by his side wearing large, black sunglasses and a bright blue sweater.

The outing seemed fitting for the "Speed" star, who is a longtime motorcycle enthusiast. In 2011, he launched his motorcycle company, ARCH.

In 2019, Reeves spoke to GQ about why he loves to ride motorcycles. "It’s the visceral quality of it, the vibration, the wind, the sound," he told the outlet at the time. "It's really a great place to think, to feel, to get away. When I don’t ride a motorcycle, I go through withdrawal. It’s not good for my health."

Grant and Reeves have kept their relationship low-profile since debuting their romance in 2019, but last year, Grant gave fans a little insight about "falling in love as an adult."

At the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards in 2023, Grant walked the red carpet solo and was "confident" in doing so.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she told People magazine at the time. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

"It's interdependent and independent in the best ways," Grant added.

Reeves and Grant debuted their relationship in 2019 while attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles. The couple held hands, confirming their blossoming romance.

Grant gushed about Reeves' creativity and his drive to work hard during her 2023 red carpet interview.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," she told People. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’"

"He's such an inspiration to me," Grant continued. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."