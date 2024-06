"Speed" is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The film follows a LAPD SWAT bomb disposal officer, Jack Tavern (Keaunu Reeves), as he races against the clock to disarm a bomb attached to a bus, which has been planted there by an extortionist bomber previously thought to have been dead.

During his mission, Tavern meets a woman, Annie (Sandra Bullock), who is instrumental in helping him keep everyone else on the bus safe, and they quickly develop feelings for one another. The film was a global success, grossing $350.4 million, off an estimated $30 million budget.

Here is what the cast has been up to since the release of the film.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves had already made a name for himself, having starred in "Dangerous Liaisons," "Point Break," "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventures" and "Much Ado About Nothing," before starring as Jack Tavern in "Speed."

Following a string of successful movies, Reeves began starring as Neo in "The Matrix," a role he returned to for three sequels, later starring in two back-to-back thrillers, "The Watcher" and "The Gift." He also starred in "Constantine" and "Something's Gotta Give," before reuniting with Sandra Bullock in "The Lake House."

He then starred in a series of martial arts films, including "47 Ronan" and "Man of Tai Chi," before he began playing the eponymous character in "John Wick." So far, he has played the character in three sequels.

The actor went on to star in "Always Be My Maybe," "Toy Story 4," "Bill and Ted Face the Music" and "DC League of Super-Pets."

Reeves was in a romantic relationship with Jennifer Syme from 1998, until her death in 2001. Together they had a daughter, who was stillborn. The actor met Alexandra Grant in 2009, with the two going public with their relationship in 2019.

Sandra Bullock

While Sandra Bullock starred in "Hangmen" and "Demolition Man" early in her career, her breakout role was playing Annie in "Speed." Following her newfound fame, Bullock received her first of five Golden Globe nominations, for her role in "While You Were Sleeping." She later starred in "Hope Floats" and "Practical Magic."

The actress received another Golden Globe nomination in 2000, for playing Gracie Hart in "Miss Congeniality," stepping back into the character for its sequel in 2005. Later, she teamed up with Keanu Reeves for a second time, in "The Lake House," going on to star in "The Proposal" and "The Blind Side," which earned her an Academy Award and Golden Globe win.

She went on to star alongside Melissa McCarthy in the comedy, "The Heat." Later, she voiced a character in "Minions," and starred with an all-female cast in "Ocean's 8" and "Gravity," which earned her a second Academy Award nomination.

Most recently, Bullock starred in "Bird Box," "The Unforgivable," "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train."

Bullock was married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. She then entered a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall from 2015 until his death from ALS in 2023. She has two children, Louis and Laila, whom she adopted.

Joe Morton

Joe Morton was known for his work in "Search for Tomorrow" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and was nominated for a Tony Award before playing Lt. Herb McMahon in both "Speed" and its sequel.

In addition to roles in "Lone Star" and "Under One Roof," Morton starred in "Blues Brothers 2000," "Mercy Point" and "What Lies Beneath." After small roles in "Smallville" and "Law & Order," Morton began starring on the show "Eureka," which he was on for 76 episodes from 2006 to 2012.

He followed that up with parts in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Grace and Frankie." From 2012 to 2018, Morton starred as Rowan "Eli" Pope on "Scandal," winning an Emmy for his role, and then immediately jumping into his character in "God Friended Me," which he starred in from 2018 to 2020.

Most recently, Morton starred in "Our Kind of People" and "Trinity's Triumph."

Morton was married to Nora Chavooshian from 1984 to 2006, and they have three children: Hopi, Ara and Seta.

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels was already known for his Golden Globe nominated movies "The Purple Rose of Cairo" and "Something Wild," before playing Officer Harry Temple in "Speed." Later, he starred in "Dumb and Dumber," "Fly Away Home," "101 Dalmatians" and "Pleasantville."

The actor then starred in "The Hours," alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore, "Imaginary Heroes," "The Squid and the Whale," which earned him his third Golden Globe nomination, and "Looper." Around this time, Daniels made his return to Broadway in "God of Carnage," which earned him his first of three Tony Award nominations, the others being for "Blackbird" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

From 2012 to 2014, Daniels starred as Will McAvoy in "The Newsroom," a role that earned him an Emmy win and a Golden Globe nomination. He later starred in "Steve Jobs," "The Martian," "Godless" and "The Looming Tower," earning two more Emmy nominations. Most recently, he starred in "The Comey Rule," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and "American Rust."

Daniels married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Rosemary Treado, in 1979, and they have three children: Benjamin, Lucas and Nellie.

Alan Ruck

Alan Ruck had already made a name for himself playing Cameron Frye in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," before taking on the role of Doug Stephens in "Speed."

After "Speed," he appeared in "Twister," "Star Trek: Generations," "Mad About You," "The Happening," "I Love You, Beth Cooper," "Spin City," playing Stuart Bondek alongside Michael J. Fox, and more.

Ruck was married to Claudia Stefany from 1984 to 2005, and they share two children: Emma and Sam. He then married Mireille Enos in 2008, and they have two children: Vesper and Larkin.

Glenn Plummer

Glenn Plummer was a veteran in Hollywood, primarily acting in bit parts, before appearing as Jaguar Owner in "Speed," and its sequel. He would then go on to appear in "Showgirls," "The Corner," "South Central" and "The Day After Tomorrow."

He also gained recognition for his parts in "The Salton Sea" and "Saw II." From 1994 to 2007, Plummer was a recurring character on "ER," later appearing in "Sons of Anarchy," "Southland" and "Suits."

Most recently, he's appeared in "Gifted," "A House Divided" and "ElemenTory."

Plummer was married to DeMonica Santiago from 2000 to 2014, and they share two daughters.

Beth Grant

Beth Grant was known for her roles in "Rain Man," "Coach" and "Delta," prior to playing Helen in "Speed," and later starred in "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar" and "Donnie Darko."

Following appearances in "Pearl Harbor," "The Rookie" and "Malcolm in the Middle," Grant starred in "Little Miss Sunshine," "Hot Tamale" and "No Country for Old Men." She then had a 10-episode arc in "Jericho" and appeared in 12 episodes of "Sordid Lives: The Series."

The actress later starred in "Rango," "The Artist," "Addicted to Fresno" and "Jackie," alongside Natalie Portman. From 2012 to 2017, she played Beverly Januszewski in "The Mindy Project." She then appeared in "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Dollface," "Amsterdam" and "Mayfair Witches."

Grant is married to Michael Chieffo and has one daughter, Mary Chieffo.

Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper began his acting career in the mid-1950s, making him a veteran in Hollywood before starring as Howard Payne in "Speed." He was known for his Academy Award-nominated films "Easy Rider" and "Hoosiers," as well as "Rebel Without a Cause," "Paris Trout" and "Apocalypse Now."

Later, Hopper saw himself portraying another villain in "Waterworld." He also starred in "Basquiat," "Space Truckers," "The Venice Project," "The Prophet's Game" and "Held for Ransom."

He appeared in a few episodes of the show "24," and had a 22-episode arc on "Flatland." Hopper then found success in the films, "The Keeper," "The Last Ride," "Land of the Dead" and "Elegy." He also starred in the shows "Crash" and "E-Ring," and the animated movie, "Alpha and Omega."

In 2018, he was seen in "The Other Side of the Wind," which he initially filmed in 1971, but was released decades later due to legal, financial and technical delays with the film.

Hopper was married to Brooke Hayward from 1961 to 1969, and they share their daughter, Marin. He then married Michelle Phillips for one month in 1970, and Daria Halprin from 1972 to 1976. They share a daughter, Ruthanna. Later, he married Katherine LaNasa from 1989 to 1992, and they share their son, Henry. He married Victoria Duffy from 1996 until 2010, and they had one daughter, Galen Grier.

In October 2009, it was revealed that Hopper was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. He died due to complications with the illness in May 2010 at the age of 74.