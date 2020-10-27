Expand / Collapse search
Keanu Reeves gets a new haircut while filming ‘The Matrix 4’

The actor was spotted with his new hairdo while out with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Keanu Reeves is sporting a new haircut. 

After years of styling his tresses in a shaggy shoulder-length hairdo, Reeves, 56, was recently spotted with a buzzcut.

He also appeared to be clean-shaven in new photos.

The actor’s hairstyle is presumably for his role in “The Matrix 4” which is currently being filmed in Berlin, Germany.

Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix.'

Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix.' (Warner Bros.)

Reeves’ new haircut was photographed on Sunday as he was spotted kissing his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Canadian actor arrived in Berlin with his girlfriend earlier this summer to reprise his character Neo.

Reeves was initially filming the movie in San Francisco, Calif., until production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keanu Reeves chopped his long hairdo. 

Keanu Reeves chopped his long hairdo.  (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The action movie is currently slated for a May 2021 debut, but the date may be subject to change based on the production halt. 

In June, the action star revealed he only returned to the franchise because of screenwriter Lana Wachowski.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire magazine. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

Reeves continued gushing over Wachowski: "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

