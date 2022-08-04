Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu's 'Devil in the White City'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keanu Reeves is taking on his first big television role.

Reeves, 57, is set to star in Hulu’s "Devil in the White City," which is being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as well as the "John Wick" star.

The show, written by "Castle Rock" producer Sam Shaw, has been in development for over a decade after DiCaprio took on the project in 2010. The streaming service only announced on Thursday that the effort would be moving forward.

Based on Erik Larson’s bestseller "Devil in the White City," Reeves will portray Dr. H Burnham, a young architect who helped develop early skyscrapers.

Deadline reported that the limited series will begin production in 2023 and will be released the following year. A representative for Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The new series will be a reunion for DiCaprio and Scorsese. The duo worked together on "Gangs of New York" in 2002, "Shutter Island" in 2010 and "The Wolf of Wall Street," all of which Scorsese directed and DiCaprio starred in.

Aside from Reeves' four-decade acting career, the "Matrix" star has experience in producing as well. He is currently executive producing "John Wick: Chapter 4," which is set to be released next March.

Reeves has played the iconic action hero John Wick for nearly a decade, but the role was originally intended for an older actor such as Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford.

One of the "John Wick" producers, Basil Iwanyk, revealed in the new book, "They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action," by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, that the legendary assassin was supposed to be played by a 75-year-old man.

Iwanyk said in the book that one of his best friends sent him a script from Derek Kolstad — the creator of the "John Wick" franchise — according to Entertainment Weekly.

"The lead was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after being retired. It was the fun of watching Clint Eastwood kick a--. I thought, ‘Okay, there’s probably one or two names you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford,'" Iwanyk remarked.

Reeves has been dominating the big screen since he landed his first major film part in 1986's "Youngblood." "Devil in the White City" will mark the actor's first big TV role.

Fox News' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.