Keanu Reeves-led 'Replicas' is the first box office flop of 2019, lowest-performing movie of his career

Although we’re only in the 2nd week of 2019, the year has its first official box office flop in the Keanu Reeves-led science fiction thriller “Replicas.”

The film opened this weekend to a mere $2.5 million across 2,329 screens. According to TheWrap, that number is almost half as much as its projected $4.7 million. In addition to being considered the first official box-office flop of the New Year, “Replicas” is the lowest opening for a film starring Reeves that’s opened on more than 1,000 screens

As Business Insider notes, the film suffers from being stuck in development limbo since being made in 2016. It was only released after being bought by Entertainment Studios for a reported $4 million following a private screening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film centers on Reeves’ character, Will Foster, a neuroscientist who breaks away from the scientific community by trying to clone his family, who he recently lost in a tragic accident. Currently, it has a mere 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and received a C from CinemaScore polls.

Although it’s a bad start to 2019 for the former “Matrix” star, he’s still poised to have a pretty big and successful year. In May, the third installment of his massively popular “John Wick” franchise will drop. TheWrap notes that the previous films in the assassin series grossed $259 million worldwide from a combined budget of $60 million.

In addition, he’s been revealed to play a voice role in Pixar’s upcoming “Toy Story 4.”