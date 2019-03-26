Travelers reporting computer system outages at airports across the country

Travelers at major airports across the country are reporting on computer outages causing delays across multiple airlines.

Passengers began taking to Twitter around 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, complaining of delayed flights and computer outages affecting American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

American Airlines has since confirmed the outages, attributing them to a “technical issue” caused by the Sabre computer systems, which are used by “multiple carriers.”

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the airline stated that the issue had been resolved.

“Earlier today, Sabre had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American Airlines. This technical issue has been resolved. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

Amid the hiccup, travelers at Logan airport in Boston, O’Hare in Chicago, Dallas/Fort-Worth, Seattle-Tacoma and Los Angeles International, among others, said they had been informed of system-wide computer outages, or were experiencing longer-than-average lines at check-in.

Another claimed to have seen staff “on the ground” at his airport “working their tails off” amid the outages.

A number of passengers later reported computer systems being back up and operational shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Sabre, which is based in Texas, describes itself as a “software and data solutions to help airlines market themselves, sell their products in both the direct and indirect channels, serve their passengers and operate efficiently.”

A representative for Sabre was not immediately available to comment on Tuesday morning’s outages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.