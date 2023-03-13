Ke Huy Quan embraced onstage by presenter Harrison Ford as 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Oscar

Ke Huy Quan was seen hugging his former co-star Harrison Ford onstage at the Oscars on Sunday as Quan's film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" won Best Picture.

Ford presented the movie's cast and directors with the award and embraced Quan when he walked onstage.

Quan jumped up and down in excitement before giving Ford a kiss on the cheek. The two had previously co-starred in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" producer Jonathan Wang gave high praise for the cast standing behind him as he accepted the award.

"This feels incredible," Wang said. "There is no movie without our brilliant and big-hearted cast and crew. But not just these beautiful souls here. Also up there, and in Little Tokyo, we see you. So this award is ours."

"It's intimidating speaking up here, let me tell you that. I never thought I would get to say this so I say it with one voice with all these people: Thank you to the Academy," he added.

The award was the seventh the film had won Sunday evening, as it also received awards for Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Directing and Actress in a Leading Role.

The movie was the most-nominated film of the year with 11 total nominations.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" features an immigrant woman struggling to support her family - while running a laundromat - who attempts to save the world using her newfound powers of jumping between alternate realities.

The indie sci-fi film was released in theaters in March 2022.