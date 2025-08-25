Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Katy Perry's attitude during 'high stakes' testimony could make or break trial against US vet: legal experts

Perry is seeking $4.8 million in damages from Army veteran Carl Westcott over Santa Barbara estate purchase

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Tracy Wright Fox News
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran Video

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom in real estate battle with dying veteran

'Outnumbered' reacts to the years-long legal battle between an elderly veteran suffering from Huntington's disease and the celebrity power couple in California.

As she prepares to take the stand in the ongoing legal battle over her $15 million mansion, Katy Perry's testimony could prove to be a watershed moment in the case, according to legal experts.

Carl Westcott – a U.S. Army veteran and the founder of 1-800-Flowers – filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi (who represented the "Firework" singer in the July 2020 purchase of the Santa Barbara-area mansion), after attempting to rescind the deal he made to sell his 8.9-acre estate to Perry for $15 million. 

Westcott had reportedly purchased the home two months earlier for roughly $11 million. At the time, Carl sought a rescission of contract after claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign the transaction due to a recent surgery and brain disorder. 

KATY PERRY TO TAKE STAND IN COURT BATTLE WITH US VETERAN AFTER JUDGE BLASTS PROCEEDINGS AS 'OUTRAGEOUS'

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who has been entangled in a years-long legal battle over her $15 million mansion, has been ordered to testify.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In November 2023, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Gudvi was entitled to the sale of the Montecito home purchased on Perry's behalf in 2020. On May 17, 2024, Perry took legal ownership after the deed was recorded. She is seeking up to $4.8 million in damages, including an additional $2 million for damages to the property, citing structural defects, deferred maintenance, and lost rental income. 

The non-jury trial was split into two parts by the judge. The damages phase took place last year and the penalty phase kicked off last week. 

Craig Weiner, partner in Blank Rome's Business Litigation Group, stressed that Perry's credibility will be tested during her testimony.

"The impact of Katy’s trial testimony will in large part rest on her credibility and ability to tell her side of the events in a clear and believable manner," Weiner told Fox News Digital. "As a litigant and celebrity, she should expect that the judge as trier of fact will pay close attention to the matter and possibly ask their own questions." 

"If she comes across as likable and truthful, her case will be helped. If she comes across as dislikeable, not treating the tribunal with the proper respect, or not being truthful, she should expect that it will hurt her case." 

'REAL HOUSEWIFE' BLASTS KATY PERRY, ORLANDO BLOOM FOR LACK OF 'EMPATHY' IN LEGAL FEUD OVER $15M MANSION

Katy Perry

The singer will take the stand on Aug. 26.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to LA real estate lawyer and litigator Eileen Kendall, founder of Kendall Law, the non-jury aspect of the trial, as well as Perry's demeanor during her "high stakes" testimony, will have a major impact on the judge's decision. 

"Her testimony is high-stakes," Kendall told Fox News Digital. "Generally, jury trials pose high reputational and financial risk; bench trials provide more control, predictability, and privacy. A non-jury trial puts the decision in the hands of a judge, not a panel of everyday jurors. That means less chance of emotion driving the outcome."

Kendall added, "For Perry, that avoids the risk of jurors siding with the 85-year-old veteran simply out of sympathy. It also saves time, money, and media drama. But without a jury, she loses the possibility that some jurors might be star-struck or hesitant to rule against a celebrity."

CHRIS PRATT DRAGGED INTO KATY PERRY’S $15M MANSION SHOWDOWN WITH US VETERAN’S FAMILY AS TRIAL KICKS OFF

Alice Jump, partner at Reavis Page Jump LLP, told Fox News Digital that Perry's celebrity "doesn't seem to be an advantage" in this particular case.

Katy Perry showed off her toned body in a black "naked" dress, with cutouts all throughout, when she walked the runway during Vogue World: Paris.

Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, purchased the Montecito home on her behalf in 2020.  (Getty Images)

"She is testifying about actual damages, so it should be based on numbers, not glitz," Jump said. "If she starts talking about speculative damages or she seems to be overreaching or greedy, her testimony might actually hurt her case."

The trial kicked off with a rocky start last week after Perry's legal team attempted to move the singer's testimony up and out of a scheduled order in the six-day trial. 

"That's outrageous … that she's only allowed to testify today," the judge said.  "It doesn't reflect well on you, it doesn't reflect well on Ms. Hudson. It's not nice, it's not right."

Perry's lawyers noted that the musician preferred to go by her real name, Katheryn Hudson, and apologized for last-minute scheduling concerns, stating they were unaware of the singer's availability due to her demanding tour schedule. 

Since the case was brought forward, a total of seven continuances were filed, six of which from the Westcott team. Judge Lipner ruled that there would be no further continuances in the case.

Katy Perry lifts her fingers to her hair in a cream jacket for "American Idol" shoot

The former "American Idol" judge is seeking nearly $6 million in damages. (Disney/Art Streiber/Getty Images)

While Perry has been ordered to take the stand, the Westcott family is also pushing for the singer's ex, Orlando Bloom, to testify. Bloom, who split from Perry earlier this year, was served a subpoena and named in the joint witness list. 

According to the Daily Mail, the judge said that he only needed the testimony of the contractors and questioned how Bloom's testimony would benefit. 

"Why do we need Mr. Bloom to (give testimony), other than making this a celebrity circus?" the judge said during a previous hearing. 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their decade-long relationship in July. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Earlier this month, "Real Housewives of Dallas" alum Kameron Westcott said the family always wanted to settle. 

"We never, ever, ever even wanted to have to go to court," said Kameron, who is married to Carl's son, Court. "I mean, to be honest, we all always wanted to settle with her, and we never wanted to be in this position. Especially when my father-in-law has Huntington's disease and dementia. This is the last thing we want to do and deal with."

On Thursday, Westcott's son, Court Westcott, told Fox News Digital that the first day of the trial was challenging, but he has hope for his father.

"Emotionally, it was a draining day, but I'm also very optimistic and excited to finally get a chance to meet the person that has been absent for this trial," he said. "We're glad to have our day in court and we're looking forward to justice for my father."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

