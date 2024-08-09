Katy Perry uses a lint roller on her feet in 'weird' bedtime routine

Katy Perry revealed she has an unusual bedtime habit involving a household item.

The 39-year-old singer appeared in a new installment of British Vogue's "In the Bag" YouTube series, in which she unpacks and displays each item that she usually totes in her Balenciaga Bel Air Carry All bag. Among the contents of Perry's bag was a lint roller.

"I swear by my lint roller," Perry said, using it on the front of her dress. "I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed.

"Is that weird?" she asked. "Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

The 13-time Grammy Award nominee didn't elaborate on why she added the "weird" habit to her bedtime routine or when it started.

"I swear by my lint roller." — Katy Perry

During the segment, Perry also shared the beauty items she carries with her, which included a skin care tool she admitted she stole from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 47.

"When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. OK, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave," she said.

"I stole this from Orlando's [Golden] Globes gift basket," Perry added while pulling the Solawave out of her bag.

"It's just this little pen, and it's so handy, dandy. Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth."

Another one of Perry's must-have beauty items included the Tumeric Glow Moisturizer, which is from Miranda Kerr's skin care line KORA Organics.

"This is created by Miranda Kerr, our modern family mother," she said. "Orlando's ex-wife, who is a good friend of mine.

"She has created this incredible moisturizer that I've gotten everybody in my team hooked on. It's got turmeric in it. It makes you feel sparkly and glowy. And I have it on now.

"And the cool thing is that you can refill the jars. So, when this is done, you still have this, and you just buy a refill packet. I just love this tumeric glow."

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013 and share son Flynn, 14. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and Perry welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy, in August 2020.

During the segment, the former "American Idol" judge also noted that "the contents of my bag — they've definitely changed since having my daughter.

"[I] always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with."

Since leaving "American Idol," Perry has been working on new music. The musician's sixth studio album, "143," will be released Sept. 20.

Perry debuted the album's first single, "Woman's World," in July. However, she has faced backlash over "Woman's World" since it became known she created the song with the help of Dr. Luke, whose real name is Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald.

For years, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault and emotional abuse, among other allegations.

On Thursday, Perry released "143's" second single "Lifetimes," which was accompanied by a music video.