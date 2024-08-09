Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry uses a lint roller on her feet in 'weird' bedtime routine

Perry also revealed she stole a beauty tool from fiancé Orlando Bloom

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Katy Perry revealed she has an unusual bedtime habit involving a household item.

The 39-year-old singer appeared in a new installment of British Vogue's "In the Bag" YouTube series, in which she unpacks and displays each item that she usually totes in her Balenciaga Bel Air Carry All bag. Among the contents of Perry's bag was a lint roller.

"I swear by my lint roller," Perry said, using it on the front of her dress. "I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. 

katy perry smiling at american idol taping

Katy Perry revealed she uses a lint roller on her feet every night before bed. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

"Is that weird?" she asked. "Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGE KATY PERRY SHUTS DOWN ‘BIGGEST LIE’ OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

The 13-time Grammy Award nominee didn't elaborate on why she added the "weird" habit to her bedtime routine or when it started.

"I swear by my lint roller."

— Katy Perry

During the segment, Perry also shared the beauty items she carries with her, which included a skin care tool she admitted she stole from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 47.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at Variety Power of Women event

Perry also admitted to stealing a beauty tool from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

"When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. OK, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave," she said.

"I stole this from Orlando's [Golden] Globes gift basket," Perry added while pulling the Solawave out of her bag.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It's just this little pen, and it's so handy, dandy. Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth."

Another one of Perry's must-have beauty items included the Tumeric Glow Moisturizer, which is from Miranda Kerr's skin care line KORA Organics.

"This is created by Miranda Kerr, our modern family mother," she said. "Orlando's ex-wife, who is a good friend of mine.

katy perry on red carpet with miranda kerr

The singer said Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr is a "good friend of mine." (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

"She has created this incredible moisturizer that I've gotten everybody in my team hooked on. It's got turmeric in it. It makes you feel sparkly and glowy. And I have it on now.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And the cool thing is that you can refill the jars. So, when this is done, you still have this, and you just buy a refill packet. I just love this tumeric glow."

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010 to 2013 and share son Flynn, 14. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and Perry welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy, in August 2020.

During the segment, the former "American Idol" judge also noted that "the contents of my bag — they've definitely changed since having my daughter.

Katy Perry in a white off-the shoulder outfit smiles behind the judges podium on "American Idol"

Perry is releasing her next album, "143," next month. (Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images)

"[I] always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with." 

Since leaving "American Idol," Perry has been working on new music. The musician's sixth studio album, "143," will be released Sept. 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry debuted the album's first single, "Woman's World," in July. However, she has faced backlash over "Woman's World" since it became known she created the song with the help of Dr. Luke, whose real name is Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald. 

For years, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault and emotional abuse, among other allegations.

On Thursday, Perry released "143's" second single "Lifetimes," which was accompanied by a music video.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending