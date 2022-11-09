Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett team up for CMAs performance: 'The duo I didn't know I needed'

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett wowed the crowd with their duet of "Where We Started" at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

Fans took to Twitter following Perry and Rhett's performance to praise the artists.

"Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett is the duo I didn’t know I needed," one user wrote.

"This Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry duet is a bop. It needs to be a single and pushed to country radio," another added.

The title track for Rhett's album released in April.

In January, the country music star spoke to People magazine about his collaboration with Perry.

"I don't think we were looking for a collaboration on this song," he recalled. "Allison Jones over at the label was like, ‘Do you care if I send this to Katy Perry’s team?'"

Rhett continued: "And I was like, 'Yeah, but I mean, they're not going to respond, but you can send it."

He noted that within 24 hours of receiving the song, Perry responded and was ready to work with him.

"She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal and it's one of the best," Rhett shared. "I mean, she's an incredible singer, but this kind of reminded me of how amazing of a vocalist she is. I just felt like it really came to life."

Perry made her CMAs debut Wednesday night as she arrived to the biggest night in country music in a look similar to her 2014 viral, all-denim VMAs outfit.

The "California Gurls" singer was seen in a Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with silver accessories on the CMAs red carpet.

The look was reminiscent of the all-denim outfit she wore to the Video Music Awards eight years ago.

At the time, Perry arrived to the VMA Awards with her date, Riff Raff, who also sported a matching look.

Earlier this week, Perry – along with a number of Hollywood stars made headlines when they shared their endorsements for political candidates – with Perry saying she voted for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.

The 2022 CMA Awards began with a tribute, sang by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, to honor the legendary late country singer, Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.