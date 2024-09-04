Expand / Collapse search
Katy Perry

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s X-rated reward for completing chores

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry in 2019 after a brief split

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Video

Katy Perry walks the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry turned heads when she posed for photographs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

Katy Perry revealed her racy reaction to Orlando Bloom doing chores around the house.

Perry opened up about her relationship with "The Lord of the Rings" star in an episode of "Call Her Daddy." The "American Idol" judge and Bloom first began dating in 2016 before splitting after a year. The two jumped back into a relationship in 2018 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

In the new interview, Perry noted a red flag within a relationship would be a partner who doesn't help out.

"The load can be so heavy for women, and there's so many invisible things that we do," the pop star explained. "And it's literally about sharing that load."

Katy Perry holds Orlando Blooms hand during an event

Katy Perry revealed how she rewards Orlando Bloom for doing the dishes in a new interview. (Getty Images)

For Bloom's part, the actor and Perry attended "lots of couple's therapy" because they want to "evolve." "I think why we're in our relationship is to become better humans so that we can raise this beautiful human being," Perry said of their three-year-old daughter Daisy.

"One of my love languages is acts of service," Perry admitted. "So, it's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all — you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors — you better be ready to get your d--- sucked."

"Like literally. That is my love language," she added. "I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f---ing dishes!"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom holding hands on the red carpet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016 before briefly breaking up. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Katy Perry with blonde hair posing with Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry in 2019. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Perry and Bloom rekindled their romance in 2018 after roughly a year of separation. The "California Girls" singer explained what led to their brief break up.

"We weren’t, like, really in it from day one," she told Alex Cooper of "Call Her Daddy."

"I mean, he was in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions," Perry explained. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can't do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up for roughly a year in 2017. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

During their relationship, Bloom attended a retreat at the Hoffman Institute. The experience led the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star not to play the "cat-mouse game" any longer, according to Perry.

"I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," she noted. "It saved my life. I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process — and meditation."

