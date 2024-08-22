Katy Perry credits spirituality for getting her through 'tough times'

Pop music icon Katy Perry knows she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Since her music career launched in 2008, the 39-year-old singer has consistently been in the spotlight and recently gave fans a glimpse into her personal life during an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show.

From creating "controversial" music to her buzzworthy moments as an "American Idol" judge, Perry opened up about how her spirituality championed her through "tough times."

The "Hot N Cold" songstress reminisced with Seacrest about the time she first appeared on his radio show.

The new "Wheel of Fortune" host shared that it was when she released "I Kissed a Girl," which Seacrest noted was a "controversial" song at the time.

"All of my songs are, actually," Perry declared. "I’m a polarizing figure," she added with a smile.

Perry’s comments come after fans criticized her latest album, and slammed her for being "condescending" to "American Idol" contestants.

In June, Perry’s single, "Woman’s World," and her album came under fire in light of her working with music producer Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald, known professionally as Dr. Luke.

In 2014, he was accused of sexual assault and battery by singer Kesha. Dr. Luke filed a countersuit citing defamation, and the two ultimately settled in 2023.

Many fans were excited about Perry's new album, but others questioned her collaboration with Dr. Luke, particularly on "Woman's World," which is seemingly a female empowerment anthem.

While Perry was a judge on "American Idol," she had several buzzworthy moments that caused some controversy with fans.

The "Roar" singer was accused of "mom-shaming" and being "condescending" during season 21 of the hit show.

Last year, Perry was accused of "mom-shaming" contestant Sara Beth Liebe. The 25-year-old mom abruptly quit the show, although she has since claimed that it didn't have anything to do with Perry's comment.

Fans were also upset after Perry called out two contestants who struggled to connect during the duet round of Hollywood Week. The "California Girls" singer said the performance was "underwhelming."

"Katy is so rude and condescending to the contestants unless it's a male cutie then she acts like a teenage fool," one user commented on a photo shared by host Seacrest following the episode.

Fellow judge Luke Bryan came to Perry's defense when asked if fans had been too harsh in their criticism of her.

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan explained during an interview at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest at the time.

"I think we get set up. As judges … we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff," he said, addressing the influx of negative comments Perry received about her commentary.

"My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can."

Perry left the show after seven seasons.

Despite the "American Idol" backlash, Perry has shown her support to former contestant and winner Carrie Underwood, who is taking her spot at the judges' table this upcoming season.

"It’s going to be great. It’s a homecoming for Carrie, it’s a perfect match. I wouldn’t have picked actually anyone else," she shared during "On Air with Ryan Seacrest."

"They made the right decision; I think everyone’s going to be so excited. Especially, the big fans of ‘American Idol’ that have been along the journey…"

While Perry has had ups and downs in her music career, the pop star credited her spirituality for getting her through the "tough times."

She explained that transcendental meditation has "changed her life" as she’s practiced it for 15 years.

"Presidents, Fortune 500 people, all kinds of leaders, this is their number one tool," Perry shared on Seacrest's radio show.

The "Fireworks" singer also spoke about how her upcoming album "143" represented her "angel numbers."

"It shows up anytime … I need a little confirmation or a sign from my highest guide or angel," Perry said. "It’s my angel number because I was going through a tough time, a medical situation with my family. I was getting really, really anxious, and I needed something."

Perry went on to say after she experienced that "tough time," the numbers "143" started to appear frequently. After she looked up the meaning, she discovered the numbers symbolized "I love you," in a "digital way."

The "Dark Horse" singer also credited motherhood for providing her a more peaceful outlook on life.

"After my daughter was born, I found all the love I ever needed. All the love I was looking for, every view… I climbed every mountain before her… and I was looking for the view," she told Seacrest.

"The view was her… now my joy is not really outside of myself. My joy is within myself, my family, with her … it can’t ever be taken away… there’s something really powerful about that."

The "Lifetimes" singer shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In May, she posted a series of sentimental photos about her motherhood journey.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love … never take it for granted…"

Elsewhere during her radio appearance, Perry told Seacrest what she believed her "purpose on this planet" was.

"To be a connector, a communicator, to empower people through little messages of love, empowerment, strength, resilience. I feel very secure in who I am, because I’ve figured out who I’m meant to be," she said.

Perry’s interview on Seacrest’s radio show comes on the heels of her highly anticipated appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Next month, the five-time VMA winner is set to return to the MTV stage for the first time since 2017.

Not only is she slated to receive the Video Vanguard Award, she will also perform a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits, live during the awards ceremony.

Perry joins a historical list of previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients including David Bowie, The Beatles, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and more.

The singer made her VMA debut in 2009 when she performed with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

She scored her first VMA trophy in 2011, ultimately taking home three wins that night, including "Best Collaboration" and the night’s biggest honor, "Video of the Year" for her global smash "Firework."

Perry shut down the red carpet in 2014 with a Britney Spears-inspired denim look, and later took home her 5th Moon Person trophy for "Best Female Video" for "Dark Horse."

The MTV VMAs will be hosted at New York’s UBS Arena on September 11.