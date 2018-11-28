Katy Perry posted touching tribute late friend, music executive Angelica Cob-Baehler one week after her death

Katy Perry is mourning the loss of a longtime friend.

The 34-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share memories from “one of my biggest champions and realest friends,” Angelica Cob-Baehler.

Angelica, a longtime music executive, died six days ago after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 47.

"She was one of the strongest women I have ever known — fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials,” Katy captioned a series of photos and a video of her late friend. "I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family.”

Katy credited Angelica with helping to kick start her career, saying she “‘stole my files’ from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records.”

Angelica was a VP at Columbia Records and had worked with Perry's ex John Mayer, 30 Seconds to Mars, Stone Temple Pilots, and more. She moved to Virgin Records in 2005 and was integral in the campaign to bring Katy to Capitol Records.

“She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking — that was family,” she continued. "I have procrastinated posting this because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don’t believe people ever really die — she just had to leave that body behind. Out of the body, and full of spirit now. Sadly, she also left behind two amazing young girls, and an incredible husband who was the definition of ROCK through this whole process.”

Katy then asked her followers to donate for Giving Tuesday to Angelica’s favorite charity, Generosity.org.

"She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten,” the singer said. "Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli.”