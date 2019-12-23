Katy Perry dishes on holiday plans and her goals for the new year

In 2019, Katy Perry got engaged, ended her feud with Taylor Swift and released five songs -- but the pop star is already looking forward to 2020.

Perry, 35, opened up to People magazine about her hopes for what the new year will bring.

"For my personal self, I really want to streamline my life and create continual balance," she said. “There’s a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future, which are exciting. Like creating my own idea of family."

Perry also said she's looking forward to Christmas, but she's not planning on giving (or receiving) any gifts.

"The adults don’t get gifts because we go on vacation. That is the best gift. We go on vacation and we eat, we stop the diets," Perry said. "We definitely binge and we go somewhere every year. Last year we went to Hawaii. This year we’re going somewhere in the snow, so we get to change it up and maybe go snowboarding and skiing. I’m a snowboarder.”

Perry said that Christmas is the one time each year that her entire family of 10 is under the same roof, which makes them "all feel young and cozy."

“To be able to call for your mom across the hall — it’s sweet. We annoy each other and we get along — we’re just like the typical family," she explained.

The "Never Really Over" singer also revealed a unique tradition that her family recently adopted.

"The one thing we do is this new tradition that’s been adopted by my sister’s husband, who’s Danish,” she said. “We find this almond inside Christmas porridge. It’s like this game where everybody gets this Christmas porridge and you have to find the one almond. If you find it, you get the gift.”

In November, Perry released a holiday tune, "Cozy Little Christmas," with an accompanying video dropping earlier this month.