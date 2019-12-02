Katy Perry's sizzling Santa Claus outfit for new 'Cozy Little Christmas’ music video leaves fans stunned

Katy Perry is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The "Teenage Dream" singer teased the video for her new holiday song "Cozy Little Christmas" on Instagram with a picture featuring her in a red and white Santa Claus bodysuit outfit complete with arm-length gloves, a holiday-themed party hat and a whole bunch of bling.

MARIAH CAREY'S 'ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU' DEEMED MOST ANNOYING CHRISTMAS SONG BY UK POLL

In the caption, Perry reminds fans to check out her "25 Day Of Cozy" advent calendar on her website, which features "special holiday surprises everyday [sic]" until Dec. 25.

"QUEEN," wrote one person in the comments section. "So stunning!!!! You're my Santa," wrote another individual. "Can't wait to see what the rest of 25 days of cozy brings."

"Absolutely stunning," echoed another person. "Omg mrs claus never looked better," said another. "BUT THIS PIC IS 🔥🔥🔥" wrote one individual.

PUSSYCAT DOLLS REUNION SLAMMED AS 'ABSOLUTELY DISGRACEFUL' OVER COMPLAINTS OF RAUNCHY COSTUMES

So far, Perry has offered fans a peek at the Santa suit and a full-length music video for the single.

The outfit can be spotted in the music video while Perry sunbathes next to Santa, who is dressed in a red and white bathing suit.

Throughout the video, Perry engages in other wacky holiday antics such as receiving a massage from a reindeer alongside St. Nick and being served tropical cocktails by a snowman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry is also gearing up to release her sixth studio album and has released three singles so far: "Never Really Over," "Small Talk" and "Harley in Hawaii."