The World Cup

Megan Rapinoe takes issue with US men's soccer's World Cup campaign slogan

USMNT has not had much success on the world stage

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
US placed in favorable World Cup group in 2026 Video

US placed in favorable World Cup group in 2026

'Outkick Hot Mic' podcast host Jonathan Hutton joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the United States' placement in the 2026 World Cup, his predictions for the upcoming college football playoffs and more.

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe mocked the U.S. men’s national soccer team World Cup campaign in a recent podcast episode last week.

The U.S. team unveiled "Never Chase Reality" as its campaign heading into the 2026 World Cup. The 90-second film featured narration by Marcello Hernandez. The squad said in a release that "’Never Chase Reality’ reflects the journey to 26 for the Men’s National Team."

Megan Rapinoe warms up in 2023

Megan Rapinoe (15) warms up before the NWSL championship semifinal game against the San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023. (Ray Acevedo/USA TODAY Sports)

Rapinoe touched on it during the latest episode of "A Touch More" with her partner Sue Bird and sportscaster Katie Nolan.

"The team’s slogan going into the World Cup, this was like their drop, and their slogan is ‘Never chase reality.’ I was like, guys, I don’t think it’s saying what you think it’s saying," Rapinoe said. "I’m kinda like, why didn’t we just stick with, ‘Dream big?’

"To me, it said like you already think you’re not good. So, I didn’t like that."

Hernandez lays out what the campaign means to him.

TRUMP TOUTS 2026 WORLD CUP DRAW SUCCESS, CLAIMS MASSIVE VIEWERSHIP

The USMNT team takes a picture

United States Mens National team starting eleven before an international friendly against Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 18, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

"This campaign isn’t just about soccer; it’s about the American dream. Never chasing reality means ignoring the odds and daring to dream," he said in the release. "I played soccer since I was four years old until college and have been a fan of the Men’s and Women’s U.S. National Team since I was a kid, so it’s an honor to bring my passion and enthusiasm for the game to U.S. soccer."

The reality is the U.S. men’s soccer team has not had very much success on the world stage despite the squad being considered the "golden generation."

The U.S. made it to the knockout stage in 2022, even tying with England in group play, but lost to the Netherlands. The U.S. made it to the quarterfinals in 2002.

The World Cup draw for 2026

The match bracket for Group D is shown during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Come June, the U.S. will be vying for a spot in the knockout stage with Paraguay and Australia and whichever squad makes it through the UEFA playoff path.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

