Megan Rapinoe takes issue with US men's soccer's World Cup campaign slogan

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe mocked the U.S. men’s national soccer team World Cup campaign in a recent podcast episode last week.

The U.S. team unveiled "Never Chase Reality" as its campaign heading into the 2026 World Cup. The 90-second film featured narration by Marcello Hernandez. The squad said in a release that "’Never Chase Reality’ reflects the journey to 26 for the Men’s National Team."

Rapinoe touched on it during the latest episode of "A Touch More" with her partner Sue Bird and sportscaster Katie Nolan.

"The team’s slogan going into the World Cup, this was like their drop, and their slogan is ‘Never chase reality.’ I was like, guys, I don’t think it’s saying what you think it’s saying," Rapinoe said. "I’m kinda like, why didn’t we just stick with, ‘Dream big?’

"To me, it said like you already think you’re not good. So, I didn’t like that."

Hernandez lays out what the campaign means to him.

"This campaign isn’t just about soccer; it’s about the American dream. Never chasing reality means ignoring the odds and daring to dream," he said in the release. "I played soccer since I was four years old until college and have been a fan of the Men’s and Women’s U.S. National Team since I was a kid, so it’s an honor to bring my passion and enthusiasm for the game to U.S. soccer."

The reality is the U.S. men’s soccer team has not had very much success on the world stage despite the squad being considered the "golden generation."

The U.S. made it to the knockout stage in 2022, even tying with England in group play, but lost to the Netherlands. The U.S. made it to the quarterfinals in 2002.

Come June, the U.S. will be vying for a spot in the knockout stage with Paraguay and Australia and whichever squad makes it through the UEFA playoff path.