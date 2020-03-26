Kathy Griffin slams Trump on coronavirus testing, claims hospital check for ‘painful symptoms’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Trump-bashing comedian Kathy Griffin was at it again Wednesday, accusing the president of “lying” about the availability of coronavirus testing.

The 59-year-old entertainer’s Twitter post was accompanied by two photos apparently intended as proof that she’d been sent “to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER.”

She adds that although she was suffering “UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” the unnamed hospital “couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

Hours earlier, President Trump had tweeted that the U.S. had done “far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far!”

“In fact,” the president added, “over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

Griffin’s career took a tumble in 2017 when she posted a photo of herself holding a fake severed head of the president, drenched in fake blood. Her lost gigs including a previously successful run as Anderson Cooper’s co-host on CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve coverage.

She claimed in a 2019 interview that backlash from the severed head photo made her “unemployable and uninsurable,” but has continued efforts to revive her career.

Last New Year’s Eve she posted news online that she planned to marry just after midnight Jan. 1, after being engaged to her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick.