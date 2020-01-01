Kathy Griffin announces New Year's Eve engagement, plan for 'after midnight' wedding

By the time you read this, it appears Kathy Griffin will be married.

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday night, less than an hour before the arrival of 2020, to make the surprise announcement of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Randy Bick.

But the excitement didn't stop there: Griffin, 59, also disclosed they would be tying the knot "just after midnight."

"Happy new year and, surprise, we're getting married!" Griffin and Bick say in the video. "Tonight, after midnight!"

"She said yes!" Bick exclaims.

Griffin then encouraged followers to check her feed to follow along as the ceremony takes place.

"You're going to die when you see the officiate," Griffin says.

The duo then kisses before Griffin pushes her hubby-to-be away, saying, "Oh my God, pervert, I'm a virgin."