Katherine Schwarzenegger defends traditional marriage values after Chris Pratt builds dollhouse for daughters

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Chris Pratt is exactly the man Katherine Schwarzenegger needs.

The 36-year-old author offered a candid and affectionate glimpse into her marriage with the Hollywood actor, celebrating a moment that struck a chord with many parents — a handmade gift for their children.

In a recent Instagram post, Schwarzenegger shared a video of Pratt, 46, carefully sanding the exterior of a wooden toy house he built for their daughters, Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3. The couple also shares a son, Ford, 1.

Overlaying the clip with text, she leaned into her appreciation for her husband’s hands-on role at home — and pushed back on a sentiment she said she doesn’t relate to.

CHRIS PRATT AGREED TO THIS ONE CHRISTMAS TRADITION BEFORE MARRYING KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

"I'll never understand when women say ‘I don't need my husband’ when I very much in fact do need my husband because who else would build our daughters a doll house?" the mom of three wrote in a text over the video.

The post, set to "Man I Need" by Olivia Dean, also included a playful caption highlighting Pratt’s personality.

"When you have a golden retriever husband >>>," she wrote.

The heartfelt tribute underscores Schwarzenegger’s consistent emphasis on family.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in November 2025, Schwarzenegger revealed she would be willing to leave Hollywood behind — but only under one key condition: her entire family would have to come with her.

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"I can see myself moving anywhere that my mother, father, and my siblings would also move with my husband and I and my children. So wherever that is, we can have a team huddle and all decide collectively where we'd like to go," she said.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver made it clear that proximity to family is non-negotiable.

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"I'd like to go anywhere where we can just be around a lot of animals, me personally. But I feel like I can get that fix sprinkled in with having my home base be around my family," she explained.

"Because there's nothing that is more important to me than being able to be in close proximity to my parents and to my siblings," she continued. "And to be able to have that for our children is such a huge blessing and a gift. A gift that I can't get anywhere else."