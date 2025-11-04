Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says she’d leave Hollywood but only if her famous family goes too

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt would ditch Hollywood — under one condition.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is an author, animal advocate, mother and host of "BDA Baby" podcast, discussed what would need to happen for her to leave Tinseltown behind.

"I can see myself moving anywhere that my mother, father, and my siblings would also move with my husband and I and my children. So wherever that is, we can have a team huddle and all decide collectively where we'd like to go," she said.

Katherine’s parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The "Terminator" star shares four adult children — Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher — with his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver. He also has a son, Joseph Baena, with Mildred Baena.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who has recently released her latest book, "Kat and Brandy," told Fox News Digital she would not move anywhere if her family wasn't joining her.

"I'd like to go anywhere where we can just be around a lot of animals, me personally. But I feel like I can get that fix sprinkled in with having my home base be around my family.

"Because there's nothing that is more important to me than being able to be in close proximity to my parents and to my siblings," she continued. "And to be able to have that for our children is such a huge blessing and a gift. A gift that I can't get anywhere else."

Schwarzenegger Pratt's latest book focuses on a "heartwarming tale about the powerful connection between animals and humans and the enduring friendships that can change a child’s life," according to the book's description.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, who is married to actor Chris Pratt, told Fox News Digital that her book is drawn from her own childhood experiences. The book's title, "Kat and Brandy," is a reference to herself and her horse.

"Pretty much all of it is drawn from my own childhood experiences. This was a real horse figure in my life, and I really did have a shared activity with my mom that allowed me to work through fears alongside my mom and also be out in nature with her, which I think is such a big and important theme in children's lives. Having a shared activity with a parent or a caregiver," she said.

Schwarzenegger Pratt continued, "I really did come into my connection with Brandy... being scared and nervous to horseback ride. And she was very scared and to be around humans. It was really the ability that we had to work through those fears alongside one another that, you know, allowed us to have this really deep and profound bond that helped me be brave and courageous and experience the unconditional love of an animal and also the healing energy that comes from that bond with an animal. So, it's really drawn out of my own personal experience."

Schawarzenegger Pratt told Fox News Digital that having children of her own and diving into children's books helped shape how she wrote "Kat and Brandy."

Pratt and Katherine share daughters, Lyla and Eloise. They welcomed their son Ford in November 2024. The actor additionally shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"I've learned a lot in my journey as a mom and also as an author. And so the experience writing this book, I... I had much more knowledge of the children's book space and what works," she said.

Schwarzenegger Pratt shared that she's able to go to her own children for advice.

"Children are very honest, which is a great thing. And also, you can't take anything personally. So they gave me their honest feedback, and I was able to adjust things to meet that," she said.

The most rewarding part of being a mom for Schwarzenegger Pratt has been watching the sibling dynamic among her three children change as they have gotten older.

"So my favorite part of being a mom of three children is watching their relationships and their bond really develop at a very early stage. And to just watch them build these connections is really sweet and special. My siblings are my best friends, so to watch my kids have their own relationships is really special and so sweet and something I love witnessing," she said.

"Kat and Brandy" is available now.

