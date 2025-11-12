Chris Pratt agreed to this one Christmas tradition before marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt had an agreement with Chris Pratt before she married him.

Katherine told Fox News Digital that she had an agreement with the Marvel star that if they got married, the holiday season in their home would begin on Nov. 1.

When asked if she would put her Christmas lights up right after Halloween, Katherine said, "Yes, it was an agreement that my husband and I had prior to getting married. Christmas lights and Christmas music start November 1st."

She continued, "And my daughter Eloise recently said to me, 'Mommy, it goes Halloween and then right into Christmas, right?' And I said, 'Absolutely.' That's my child right there. She gets it. So we're aligned."

Katherine, who recently released her newest children's book, "Kat and Brandy," explained that she loves Thanksgiving, but you can celebrate that holiday "in the presence of Christmas lights."

There are many parts of the holidays that Katherine loves, but being able to see it through her children's eyes has been very special.

"The holiday season, like November 1st, is my time. It's like my time of the year, it's my time to thaw from my icicle that I've been living in and to really emerge as a Christmas queen.

"We're just a day or two into it and every tradition that we do from putting up our Christmas lights on November 1 to blasting Christmas music to gathering all together as a family, which I'm really grateful and proud that our family makes a priority every single holiday season," Katherine told Fox News Digital.

"Also, just being able to now watch the holidays and see the holidays through children's eyes is also so special. So I love all the traditions of the holidays, the decorations being a big part of it," she continued.

Pratt and Katherine married in 2019 and share daughters, Lyla and Eloise. They welcomed their son Ford in November 2024. The actor additionally shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

