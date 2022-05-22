Expand / Collapse search
Family
Published

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt welcome second baby girl together

Pratt and Schwarzenegger now have two daughters together

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Oh, baby! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their second child together, the couple announced on social media Sunday.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple wrote. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

Schwarzenegger, 32, and Pratt, 42, welcomed their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020. The couple has been careful to keep the child's face off social media, saying they want to protect her privacy and keep her childhood as normal as possible.

Schwarzenegger, author of the ‘Gift of Forgiveness,’ explained their decision on the "TODAY" show back in 2021.

CHRIS PRATT SEEMINGLY RESPONDS TO SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH OVER ‘HEALTHY DAUGHTER’ COMMENTS, PRAISES GOD

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22:  Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

"Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world," she explained. "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

The daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver continued, "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."

Schwarzenegger has two brothers and one sister: Patrick, 28, Christopher, 23, and Christina, 30.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. The couple met in 2018 while attending church.

FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In an Instagram post Sunday, June 9, 2019, Pratt announced that he and Schwarzenegger were married the day before in a ceremony that was "intimate, moving and emotional."

With the birth of Eloise Christina, Pratt now has three children. The "Jurassic World Dominion" actor shares a son, Jack, 9, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

