Chris Pratt shows off extreme sunburn from honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger

It seems Chris Pratt enjoyed his honeymoon with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a little too much.

The action star, 40, and the author, 29, jetted off to Hawaii for a relaxing few days but Pratt overindulged in the sun.

He showed off an extreme sunburn on social media. "Suns out guns out," he wrote alongside the photo. "#Aloe. I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon."

Fellow "Endgame" star and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow hilariously commented on the photo.

“I’ve got some goop for that," she wrote.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in early June after the "Avengers" actor popped the question back in January. They were first linked as a couple in June 2018.

After their nuptials, the newlyweds posted almost identical messages to each other on social media.

"We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," wrote Schwarzenegger.

"We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Pratt shares his 6-year-old son, Jack, with his first wife, Anna Faris.