Katharine McPhee poses in stepdaughter Sara Foster’s swim line one month after giving birth: ‘You nail it’

Katharine McPhee continues to bask in the glory of her post-baby body.

The singer-songwriter, 37, who welcomed her first child, son Rennie David, with husband David Foster, in late February, showed off her newly-acquired curves in a selfie snap shared to her Instagram Story on April 1 as she modeled a one-piece tie-dye swimsuit created by her stepdaughter, Sara Foster, 40.

"Best one-piece I’ve ever tried," the "American Idol" alum began in a caption for the image. "Usually it’s cut too low and the torso isn’t long enough. Straps are adjustable. So comfortable. You nail it @sarafoster."

Earlier in the week, the Broadway star also posed in a one-shoulder, two-piece bikini and embraced her post-baby figure in the process.

"Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me," McPhee wrote in the snap shared to her Story.

McPhee previously told People magazine that she hasn’t placed any pressure on herself to bounce back to her pre-birth weight or figure after giving birth to her first child on Feb. 24.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," McPhee said. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

She added, "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

Foster, 71, also has five daughters from four previous relationships: Allison Jones Foster, 50, Amy Skylark, 47, Sara Foster, 40, Erin Foster, 38, and Jordan Foster, 34.

The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017.