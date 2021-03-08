Expand / Collapse search
Katharine McPhee says she loves ‘being a mommy’ as she shares sweet picture with her baby boy

McPhee and David Foster, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed a son in February

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Katharine McPhee is loving motherhood so far.

On Saturday, McPhee, 36, shared a sweet picture of her and her newborn baby in an Instagram Story.

"Just in case you were wondering, I love being a mommy!" the "American Idol" alum wrote, alongside a slew of crying emojis.

The picture sees a smiling McPhee cradling her son, who has a stuffed animal beside him, in a blue baby sling outside on a beautiful sunny day.

KATHARINE MCPHEE REVEALS SHE HAD TO 'PROCESS' 35-YEAR AGE GAP WITH HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER

The singer is also seen sporting a ponytail, black calf-length pants and a pair of  white sneakers as she holds on to her newborn son.

Katharine McPhee says she 'loves being a mommy.'

Katharine McPhee says she 'loves being a mommy.' (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

McPhee and husband David Foster, 71, welcomed their baby boy in late February, Fox News confirmed at the time, though the couple has yet to announce their son’s name.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," McPhee’s rep also told People magazine at the time. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

In December, McPhee confirmed the pregnancy news via Instagram.

She shared a glowing mirror selfie, which featured the actress donning a light blue double-breasted jacket while showing off her baby bump. Rumors arose that she and Foster were anticipating a child after the pair was spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their first child together, a son, in late February.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their first child together, a son, in late February. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation, File)

McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.

