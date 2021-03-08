Katharine McPhee says she loves ‘being a mommy’ as she shares sweet picture with her baby boy

Katharine McPhee is loving motherhood so far.

On Saturday, McPhee, 36, shared a sweet picture of her and her newborn baby in an Instagram Story.

"Just in case you were wondering, I love being a mommy!" the "American Idol" alum wrote, alongside a slew of crying emojis.

The picture sees a smiling McPhee cradling her son, who has a stuffed animal beside him, in a blue baby sling outside on a beautiful sunny day.

The singer is also seen sporting a ponytail, black calf-length pants and a pair of white sneakers as she holds on to her newborn son.

McPhee and husband David Foster, 71, welcomed their baby boy in late February, Fox News confirmed at the time, though the couple has yet to announce their son’s name.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," McPhee’s rep also told People magazine at the time. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

In December, McPhee confirmed the pregnancy news via Instagram.

She shared a glowing mirror selfie, which featured the actress donning a light blue double-breasted jacket while showing off her baby bump. Rumors arose that she and Foster were anticipating a child after the pair was spotted in October shopping for baby essentials in Montecito, Calif.

McPhee and Foster, who also has five children from previous relationships, tied the knot at a church in London in June 2019. The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of "American Idol" and Foster was a mentor on the singing competition series.

Foster proposed to McPhee in July 2017 with a huge emerald diamond ring while the couple was on vacation in Italy.