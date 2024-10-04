Expand / Collapse search
Kate Winslet’s successful Hollywood career, from ‘Titanic’ to ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Winslet has played many memorable roles in her acting career, including a young socialite in 'Titanic'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
    Kate Winslet was born Oct. 5, 1975, in Reading, Berkshire, England. Winslet grew up in a family of entertainers and quickly began to follow the same path as her parents by pursing a career in acting.  (SC/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

    Before acting in "Titanic," Winslet had already received an Oscar nomination for her role in "Sense and Sensibility" (1995). Though Winslet had a handful of roles that helped establish her fame prior to "Titanic" (1997), this film, in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, heavily contributed to her international acclaim. She was also nominated for an Oscar for "Titanic."  (CBS via Getty Images)

    In the years following "Titanic," Winslet continued to steadily act in movies such as "Hideous Kinky" in 1998, "Holy Smoke" in 1999 and "Quills" in 2000. In 2001, Winslet was in "Iris" (a scene from the movie is pictured above), based on the true love story between novelist Iris Murdoch and her husband John Bayley. (James Whatling/UK Press/Newsmakers)

    Winslet shared the screen with DiCaprio again in 2008 for the movie "Revolutionary Road," based on the novel by Richard Yates.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    In 2009, Winslet earned her first Oscar. Her Academy Award win was for her role in the movie "The Reader."  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Winslet was in the action-packed movie "Divergent" in 2014. This movie was based on the young adult novel written by Veronica Roth. Winslet returned for the second film in the series, "Insurgent" the following year, and the final film, "Allegiant," in 2016.  (Dave M. Benett/WireImage)

    Winslet was nominated for a seventh Oscar in 2016 for her role in the 2015 movie "Steve Jobs." Michael Fassbender played the co-founder of Apple in the film.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

    "Collateral Beauty" (2016) (which Winslet can be seen shooting in the photo above), "The Mountain Between Us" (2017), "Wonder Wheel" (2017) and "Ammonite" (2020) are among the movies the actress has starred in.  (Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

    In 2022, Winslet reunited with "Titanic" director James Cameron, this time for a very different role in "Avatar: The Way of Water."  (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Kate Winslet is an English actress who has found immense success through the many critically acclaimed movies she has performed in since a young age. One of the roles Winslet is best known for is socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 film "Titanic." 

Winslet was born Oct. 5, 1975, in Reading, Berkshire, England. Early in her acting career, Winslet made appearances in a number of TV shows, like "Dark Season," "Casualty" and "Get Back." 

By 1994, Winslet had earned her first major acting role in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures" and, soon after, was in the 1995 film "Sense and Sensibility," based on the book by Jane Austen. This role earned Winslet her first Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role. 

KATE WINSLET REVEALS NEVER-BEFORE-SHARED SECRETS BEHIND INFAMOUS ‘TITANIC’ DOOR SCENE

Following this, Winslet was in the 1996 movies "Jude" and "Hamlet," before she starred in "Titanic" in 1997. While Winslet was a successful actress before "Titanic," this movie brought her international fame. 

In the film directed by James Cameron, she played Rose DeWitt Bukater, a member of a wealthy family onboard the Titanic, who falls for a poor man named Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. 

The movie was nominated for 14 Oscars and won in 11 categories, including best picture. Winslet was also nominated for her role in the film. 

From there, Winslet was in movies including "Hideous Kinky" in 1998, "Holy Smoke" in 1999, "Quills" in 2000, "Iris" in 2001 and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" in 2004. 

In 2009, Winslet won her first and only Oscar to date for the movie "The Reader." Winslet has been nominated for seven Academy Awards in her career. 

In 2014, Winslet was in the first of three "Divergent" movies, based on the science fiction books by Veronica Roth, and then starred in films such as "A Little Chaos" (2014), "Steve Jobs" (2015) "Triple 9" (2016) "Collateral Beauty" (2016) and "The Mountain Between Us" (2017).

Winslet has also graced the small screen, with the HBO miniseries "Mare of Easttown" in 2021 and "The Regime" in 2024. 

In 2022, Winslet reunited with her "Titanic" director for the blockbuster film "Avatar: The Way of Water." 

Winslet has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Jim Threapleton in 1998, with whom she shares a daughter. The two got divorced in 2001. 

She later married Sam Mendes in 2003. They had one son together. The two split in 2010. 

In 2012, Winslet married her current husband, Edward Abel Smith. She and Smith share one son.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

