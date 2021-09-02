Kate Walsh sets 'Grey’s Anatomy’ return for season 18

Kate Walsh — who made her "Grey’s Anatomy" debut as Dr. Addison Montgomery in the show’s Season 1 finale in 2005, and later was the star of spinoff "Private Practice" — will return to "Grey's" for a multi-episode arc in its upcoming 18th season.

Representatives from ABC confirmed Walsh’s return to the medical drama, but did not give specifics about Addison’s storyline.

Walsh has said in the past that she’d be happy to return to the show.

Addison went from a recurring character to a series regular, and after the third season of "Grey’s Anatomy," Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, sent Addison to Los Angeles, where Walsh starred on "Private Practice." Addison shares a history with the characters who have been on "Grey’s" from the start, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), her formal rival for Derek Shepherd’s affections; Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Miranda (Chandra Wilson), all of whom will be returning for Season 18.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ SEASON 18 CASTS PETER GALLAGHER

Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia is Addison’s former sister-in-law, and Scorsone also starred on "Private Practice." The spinoff ran for six seasons on ABC, and Addison appeared on "Grey’s" during crossover events between the shows.

JESSE WILLIAMS IS LEAVING ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’

"Grey’s Anatomy" returns as ABC’s No. 1 drama on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m.

The show shed several main characters last season, with both Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams leaving.

But the storytelling device of Season 17, with Meredith’s scenes mostly taking place on a beach as she hovered between life and death due to COVID-19, allowed a number of dead characters — Derek (Patrick Dempsey), her husband; her friend George (T.R. Knight); and her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh) — to be featured on the show.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR TALKS PROTECTING CAST AND CREW WHILE SHOOTING DURING THE PANDEMIC

For the upcoming season, ABC confirmed that Kate Burton, who played Meredith’s mother Ellis, will be featured in multiple episodes, and that Peter Gallagher will play Dr. Alan Hamilton, a doctor who knew Ellis. The mystery deepens!