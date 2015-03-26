Kate Moss's Vogue Shoot for September Issue Kept Top Secret

NEW YORK -- Vogue's hugely-anticipated September issue will feature Kate Moss on its cover and in a gorgeous fashion spread inside -- and not just in the wedding dress that John Galliano designed for her, the New York Post reported Monday, citing sources.

Instead, the story -- under Secret Service-like protection at Vogue's New York offices -- features Moss dressed in gowns by a handful of designers, including Oscar de la Renta, Vera Wang and Valentino, sources said.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour asked top designers to create the looks they would most like to see Moss wear during her nuptials, sources said. The waifish model was then photographed in the various looks by Mario Testino for the issue.

The shoot was akin to scenes in the "Sex and the City" movie in which Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, has a photo shoot for Vogue -- wearing wedding dresses by Christian Lacroix, Lanvin, Dior and Vivienne Westwood.

"Kate is on the cover, but the wedding is the minor part of the story. Anna told about 10 designers to pick out their ideal dresses for Kate," a source said.

As with any of Vogue's September issues, details of Moss' shoot were kept tightly under wraps. "If anything got out about the cover, Anna would flip," one source quipped.

A rep for Vogue said, "We don't comment on rumors about future issues."

Last week, the Post reported that Vogue booked almost 584 pages of advertising for the issue, eclipsing its 2010 result and comfortably beating its competitors' 2011 totals.