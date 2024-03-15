Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton scandal revokes palace's status as 'trusted source,' Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer

Christie Brinkley reveals she has skin cancer, Lily Allen jokes that her children 'ruined' her career

A split image of Kate Middleton and Olivia Munn

Kate Middleton's photo scandal causes photo agency to declare Kensington Palace no longer a "trusted source," Olivia Munn shares that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer. (Getty Images)

NO TRUST - Kate Middleton scandal: leading photo agency announces Kensington Palace no longer ‘trusted source.’ Continue reading here…

DEVASTATING DIAGNOSIS - Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer. Continue reading here…

‘STITCHED ME UP TO PERFECTION’ - Christie Brinkley reveals skin cancer diagnosis. Continue reading here…

Christie Brinkley smiles on a carpet wearing a patterned off the shoulder white dress

Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with skin cancer. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

ROYALLY ALTERED - Kate Middleton photo data reveals new details about editing of controversial picture. Continue reading here…

CAN'T 'HAVE IT ALL' - Lily Allen resents notion 'you can have it all' as a working mom, jokes, ‘My children ruined my career.’ Continue reading here…

‘DIDN'T PAY ATTENTION’ - Christina Applegate ignored early MS symptoms. Continue reading here…

A photo of Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate shares she ignored the early signs of MS, brushing them off as other issues. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

‘A BRUTAL EXPERIENCE’ - Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, reveals devastating family secret. Continue reading here…

FOREVER YOUNG - Chuck Norris celebrates 84th birthday, says he ‘feels 48.’ Continue reading here…

Close up of Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris recently turned 84. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

IRONCLAD - Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan have strict rule they follow in their marriage. Continue reading here…

FINDING FORGIVENESS - Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh reconnected with daughter after becoming sober. Continue reading here…

