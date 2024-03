Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Chuck Norris proved that he is still in fighting shape as he celebrated his 84th birthday on Sunday.

The martial artist and action star marked the occasion by sharing an Instagram video in which he was seen pummeling a punching bag on a lawn overlooking the ocean.

"You know, I'm 84 today, but I feel like I'm 48!" Norris declared at the end of the video with a laugh.

"God bless you all," he added.

"Feeling good and staying active!" "The Way of the Dragon" actor wrote in the caption of his post. "Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. God Bless."

Norris' post was quickly flooded by comments by his friends, fans and fellow martial artists, many of whom marveled over his youthful appearance.

"Happy Birthday, Chuck. You look terrific! Dolph," Norris' "The Expendable 2" co-star, Dolph Lundgren, wrote.

"Happy Birthday, Chuck! You are a National treasure and a true inspiration. God bless you!" commented pastor and "Jesus Revolution" author Greg Laurie.

"That guy," UFC champion Jon Jones chimed in, adding a raised hands emoji.

"Legend," former MMA star Georges St-Pierre wrote, adding a fire emoji.

"You're the Man," seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath commented with a flexed biceps emoji, while DJ Steve Aoki left a series of black heart emojis.

"He threw 4566 punch’s [sic] on this video but our eyes only let us see a few," joked personal trainer Scott Francis.

Many fans commented with jokes with their own takes on "Chuck Norris Facts," a satirical Internet trend inspired by the actor. The "facts" are exaggerated statements that play up the actor's toughness and physical process.

"Chuck Norris wears boxing gloves to protect the bag, not his hands," one fan commented.

"Chuck Norris actually died 20 years ago.... Death just hasn't worked up the courage to tell him yet," quipped another follower.

"Chuck Norris doesn't celebrate birthday. Birthday celebrates him," one fan added.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Norris has a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, judo and Tang Sooo. After being discharged from the military, Norris won a slew of titles after launching his career as a professional martial artist.

Norris met martial arts icon and action star Bruce Lee at a karate competition in 1964. The two struck up a friendship and began training together. Norris made his acting debut playing a small role in the 1968 spy comedy movie "The Wrecking Crew."

The actor gained prominence after Lee cast Norris as his character's nemesis in the 1972 martial arts action comedy "The Way of the Dragon." He made his career breakthrough after playing the leading role in 1978's "Good Guys Wear Black" and became one of the most action genre's most bankable stars in the 1980s and '90s.

Norris is also well-known for starring in the hit show "Walker, Texas Ranger," which ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2001. His last film role was in 2012's "The Expendables 2" in which he starred opposite Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Liam Hemsworth, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Terry Crews and Randy Couture.

In January, Norris announced that he was returning to the big-screen in the upcoming science fiction action movie "Agent Recon." He shared a photo of himself from the movie in which he was seen holding a gun alongside another image in which he was pictured in a similar pose 40 years ago.

"Here’s a pretty neat parallel I thought you’d all enjoy!" Norris wrote in the caption. "Almost 40 years apart. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store in the upcoming film, ‘Agent Recon.’ Coming soon!"