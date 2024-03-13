Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Christina Applegate ignored early MS symptoms: 'I didn't pay attention'

The 'Dead to Me' actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which affects the central nervous system, in 2021

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything Video

Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate thanked her friends and family for taking care of her, especially her daughter, who she called "the most important" person.

Actress Christina Applegate is discussing her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, detailing symptoms that she initially ignored before being formally diagnosed in 2021.

Prior to being told she had MS, Applegate remembers feeling a tingling sensation while filming the final season of her Netflix series, "Dead to Me."

"My symptoms had started in the early part of 2021, and it was, like, literally just tingling on my toes. And by the time we started shooting in the summer of that same year, I was being brought to set in a wheelchair. Like, I couldn't walk that far," she explained on "Good Morning America" with Robin Roberts. "So I had to tell everybody, because I needed help."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADDRESSES FUTURE AS AN ACTRESS AMID MS DIAGNOSIS

Christina Applegate looks up in a white and black patterned dress

Christina Applegate believes she had undiagnosed MS during the first season of "Dead to Me," which premiered in 2019. (John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Applegate believes she had likely been suffering from the disease for much longer, but explained how she'd ignored other symptoms. "I probably had it for many, many years," she told Roberts. "Probably six or seven years."

"I noticed, especially the first season [of ‘Dead to Me’] we'd be shooting and I would like, buckle. Like my leg would buckle. I really just kind of put it off as being tired. Or ‘I’m dehydrated' or ‘It’s the weather,'" Applegate noted of her dismissiveness. "And then nothing would happen for like, months. And I didn't pay attention." 

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS "is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system)." It "attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerve fibers."

Christina Applegate in all black stands with a cane in her right hand split Selma Blair in a pink dress with a black bra top stands with a can in her left hand inset a picture of Selma and Christina from when they were young posing on the carpet

Christina Applegate says friend and actress Selma Blair encouraged her to get tested for MS. Both actresses suffer from the disease. (Getty Images)

"But when it hit this hard, I had to pay attention," Applegate continued, of eventually seeking medical intervention. Thanks to her friend and fellow actress Selma Blair, who also battles the disease, Applegate got tested for MS.

"She goes, ‘You need to be checked for MS.’ I said, ‘No. Really? The odds? The two of us from the same movie, come on. That’s not gonna be – that doesn't happen.' She knew," Applegate shared of her "The Sweetest Thing" co-star. "If not for her, it could have been way worse."

Jamie Lynn Sigler smiles on the carpet split Christina Applegate soft smiles on the carpet in a black blazer

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler spoke about the downfalls of having MS. (Getty Images)

Applegate also credits great friend and fellow MS warrior Jamie-Lynn Sigler on getting her through the tough days, of which there are many.

"I'm flipping the bird all day long at this thing. And I'm angry. I'm really, really p-----. You know I was a dancer and a runner and all these things that I love. And a mom, and it's like, mmm," she said with a grimace. "And [Sigler's] like, ‘OK, I have you. And you are going to be OK.’"

In a joint interview with People magazine, the women joked about the negatives of MS. "Well, you pee… in your pants. Because you probably can’t get to the bathroom in time. So yeah, diapers," Applegate said, of the disease. "And we have a bone to pick with the designers, because who wants a beautiful flower on your diaper? It should really say, ‘F--- my life,’" Sigler joked.

"I'm flipping the bird all day long at this thing. And I'm angry. I'm really, really p-----. You know I was a dancer and a runner and all these things that I love."

— Christina Applegate on MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate in a red velvet dress and using a cane is led on stage by Anthony Anderson in a off-white tuxedo on Emmy's stage

Christina Applegate recently received a standing ovation when she attended the Emmy Awards in January. The star says she is predominately isolating as she battles MS. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

As debilitating as the disease is, Applegate has clearly not lost her humor or wit. "It sucks, it's not my favorite disease. I've had a couple," she told Roberts, referencing her previous diagnosis of breast cancer. "It's not my favorite one."

"I'm never gonna wake up and go, ‘This is awesome.’ I'm just gonna tell you that. Like it's just not gonna happen. I wake up and I'm reminded of it every day," she said. "But I might get to a place where I will function a little bit better."

