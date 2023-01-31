Kate Middleton radiates as ultimate lady in red during her charity campaign

Kate Middleton is having an empowering fashion moment.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in a powerful red business suit to attend a launch event for her campaign, which focuses on the "crucial importance" of how the first few years of a child’s life will impact their future.

Middleton, 41, sported a fiery red asymmetric Alexander McQueen blazer with matching flared pants. She topped off her look with dangling silver earrings, velvet pointed-toe heels and a red clutch.

MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON'S ROYAL TAILOR SPEAKS OUT ON FALLOUT AMID PRINCE HARRY'S 'SPARE' RELEASE

She was accompanied by her husband Prince William, who donned a navy-blue suit with a red tie for the campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at BAFTA in central London.

However, Princess Kate truly stole the show as fans took to the internet and noted the trendy lady in red.

"I *love* that suit, a true power red!" one Twitter user wrote of the stunning royal.

"Now that’s how you rock a red outfit!" another royal fan commented.

Others swooned over the business ensemble and expressed, "Red is her color."

KATE MIDDLETON MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE AFTER PRINCE HARRY’S 'SPARE' REVEALS TENSE TEXTS WITH MEGHAN MARKLE

Meanwhile, as Middleton radiated in red, the internet could not help but notice the way Prince William proudly supported his wife in photos.

"Love how he is looking at her with such pride and support. Happy for them."

PRINCE HARRY'S 'SPARE' FALLOUT: MEGHAN MARKLE IS A GREAT ACTRESS, SAYS ROYAL INSIDER

The Princess of Wales hopes to influence and raise awareness of how critical the first five years of a child’s life are with her passionate "Shaping Us" campaign.

Middleton penned a letter speaking out about the long-term campaign.

"The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships, and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children," she wrote in part.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to help support parents and caregivers provide loving, safe and secure homes for their babies and young children to thrive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children together -- Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.