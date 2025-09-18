Kate Middleton and Melania Trump team up for first-ever joint outing during historic state visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump bid farewell to King Charles III to talk politics while Melania Trump carried on her engagements with the royal wives.

Trump was all smiles as he shared a warm handshake with the beaming monarch before departing Windsor Castle. The president is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, the British leader’s rural retreat. Topics like Gaza, the war in Ukraine and trade are set to be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the first lady teamed up with Kate Middleton and visited the Squirrel Scouts. They stepped out at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor. Just prior, Melania toured the Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla.

The joint outing between Melania, 55, and the Princess of Wales, 43, is a first for the women. They joined the U.K.’s Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program to witness children explore nature and earn their "Go Wild" badge.

During the outing, Kate was spotted sitting on the grass as she spoke with the children about their art. Meanwhile, a little girl took Melania's hand and led her to a table where other children were building "bug hotels" from cardboard and tubes, People reported.

"Show me how, what I should do," said Melania to the child, as quoted by the outlet. When she was asked about her favorite bug, the first lady replied, "a ladybug."

The cause hits close to home for Kate. The princess, who was a Brownie as a child, has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020.

Kate has also cited nature as a source of support while she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. After completing chemotherapy, the mother of three revealed in January that she is in remission.

On the final day of the state visit, Melania and Camilla, 78, stepped out together to tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

Queen Mary's Dolls' House is considered the largest and most famous miniature home, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Built between 1921 and 1924 for Queen Mary by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, it includes works from more than 1,500 artists, craftspeople and manufacturers of the early 20th century. The home was completed with the contributions of 250 craftspeople, 60 artist-decorators, 700 artists, 600 writers and 500 donors, the trust noted.

"The house was intended to be as true to life as possible," the Royal Collection Trust’s website said. "It even includes electricity, running water and working lifts. Each room is beautifully furnished and waiting to be explored." Lutyens wrote that it was aimed to be a "mini mansion," one that Queen Mary and King George V could have lived in.

Among the items that were viewed at the royal library included Queen Elizabeth's copy of "Alice in Wonderland," as well as the king's collection of Beatrix Potter books.

Today’s agenda is coming after last night’s banquet in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, which featured 160 guests.

Before the feast, Trump said his second state visit was "one of the highest honors of my life."

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," said Trump.

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

Ahead of his departure this morning, Trump told reporters, "He's a great gentleman, and a great King" moments after shaking the monarch's hand on the steps of Windsor Castle.

After Melania's engagement with Kate, she will join her husband at Chequers before the state visit officially comes to an end.

No U.S. president, or any other world leader, has ever had the honor of a second U.K. state visit, The Associated Press reported. The festivities involved 120 horses and 1,300 troops — including the largest guard of honor in living memory.

Hundreds of staff worked through the halls and grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle to ensure the monarch welcomed the couple in true royal fashion. The late queen first hosted the Trumps in 2019 during his first administration.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, held a private meeting with the Trumps alongside Kate, People reported. While Kensington Palace didn't provide details on what was discussed, the meeting was described as "warm and friendly," the outlet shared.

The second state visit, which officially kicked off on Sept. 17, wraps up on Sept. 18.