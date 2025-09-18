Expand / Collapse search
Royal Families

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump team up for first-ever joint outing during historic state visit

The First lady and Princess of Wales visit Squirrel Scouts at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
WATCH LIVE: Trump and first lady Melania depart Windsor Castle Video

WATCH LIVE: Trump and first lady Melania depart Windsor Castle

President Trump says farewell to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle before he travels to the Chequers Estate in Aylesbury, England, where he will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Donald Trump bid farewell to King Charles III to talk politics while Melania Trump carried on her engagements with the royal wives.

Trump was all smiles as he shared a warm handshake with the beaming monarch before departing Windsor Castle. The president is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, the British leader’s rural retreat. Topics like Gaza, the war in Ukraine and trade are set to be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the first lady teamed up with Kate Middleton and visited the Squirrel Scouts. They stepped out at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor. Just prior, Melania toured the Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House with Queen Camilla.

KATE MIDDLETON STUNS IN GLITTERING TIARA MOMENT FOR TRUMP'S STATE VISIT AT WINDSOR CASTLE

Donald Trump pointing at King Charles

President Donald Trump gestures next to Britain's King Charles III before leaving Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, on Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The joint outing between Melania, 55, and the Princess of Wales, 43, is a first for the women. They joined the U.K.’s Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program to witness children explore nature and earn their "Go Wild" badge.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump

The Princess of Wales, seen here with the first lady, was a Brownie as a child. (Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS)

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump with children during event

First lady Melania Trump and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, interact with kids as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Sept. 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

Kate Middleton, Melania Trump walking

First lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales, tour the grounds of Frogmore Cottage where they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels program on Sept. 18, 2025, in Windsor, England.  (Nathan Howard - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the outing, Kate was spotted sitting on the grass as she spoke with the children about their art. Meanwhile, a little girl took Melania's hand and led her to a table where other children were building "bug hotels" from cardboard and tubes, People reported.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump with Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields

Catherine, Princess of Wales and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they tour Frogmore Cottage. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

"Show me how, what I should do," said Melania to the child, as quoted by the outlet. When she was asked about her favorite bug, the first lady replied, "a ladybug."

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump with children at Frogmore Cottage

First lady Melania Trump and Catherine, Princess of Wales interact with children as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

The cause hits close to home for Kate. The princess, who was a Brownie as a child, has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump walking

The Princess of Wales and the first lady sharing a laugh on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage on Sept. 18, 2025. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump walking together with a child.

Melania Trump was treated to a sumptuous royal state banquet in Windsor Castle before spending time with children alongside the Princess of Wales on Sept. 18, 2025. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate has also cited nature as a source of support while she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024. After completing chemotherapy, the mother of three revealed in January that she is in remission.

Kate Middleton speaking to a child at Windsor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a group of Squirrels from the Scout Association taking part in activities at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate on Sept. 18, 2025. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the final day of the state visit, Melania and Camilla, 78, stepped out together to tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

Queen Mary's Dolls' House is considered the largest and most famous miniature home, according to the Royal Collection Trust

Melania Trump standing shoulder to shoulder with Queen Camilla.

First lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla pose as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Built between 1921 and 1924 for Queen Mary by British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, it includes works from more than 1,500 artists, craftspeople and manufacturers of the early 20th century. The home was completed with the contributions of 250 craftspeople, 60 artist-decorators, 700 artists, 600 writers and 500 donors, the trust noted.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump, Melania Trump pose for photo

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle during a state visit on Sept. 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. Trump next travels to Chequers for a meeting with the prime minister. This is the final day of President Trump’s second U.K. state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Kevin Lamarque - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles shaking hands with Donald Trump

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III before leaving Windsor Castle on Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump walking with King Charles behind him

President Donald Trump leaves Windsor Castle after bidding farewell to Britain's King Charles III, in Windsor, England. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The house was intended to be as true to life as possible," the Royal Collection Trust’s website said. "It even includes electricity, running water and working lifts. Each room is beautifully furnished and waiting to be explored." Lutyens wrote that it was aimed to be a "mini mansion," one that Queen Mary and King George V could have lived in.

Queen Camilla, Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump is meeting up with the royal wives on Sept. 18, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump looking at art

After first lady Melania Trump's engagement with Queen Camilla, she will team up with the Princess of Wales. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Among the items that were viewed at the royal library included Queen Elizabeth's copy of "Alice in Wonderland," as well as the king's collection of Beatrix Potter books.

Today’s agenda is coming after last night’s banquet in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, which featured 160 guests.

Before the feast, Trump said his second state visit was "one of the highest honors of my life."

President Trump giving a speech.

President Trump delivers a speech as Britain's King Charles III watches on during a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump and King Charles in mid conversation during the state dinner at Windsor Castle.

The state banquet at Windsor Castle was attended by 160 people on Sept. 17, 2025. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," said Trump.

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump tour museum

Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump inspect a tiny book as they tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House on Sept. 18, 2025, in Windsor, England.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Melania Trump, Queen Camilla walking through museum

First lady Melania Trump stayed behind for engagements at Windsor Castle before she departs the U.K. with President Trump. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump walking side-by-side at Windsor.

Melania Trump toured the royal library with Queen Camilla on Sept. 17, 2025.  (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ahead of his departure this morning, Trump told reporters, "He's a great gentleman, and a great King" moments after shaking the monarch's hand on the steps of Windsor Castle. 

After Melania's engagement with Kate, she will join her husband at Chequers before the state visit officially comes to an end.

No U.S. president, or any other world leader, has ever had the honor of a second U.K. state visit, The Associated Press reported. The festivities involved 120 horses and 1,300 troops — including the largest guard of honor in living memory.

Aeral view of Windsor Castle during Trump's state visit.

A view of Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Hundreds of staff worked through the halls and grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle to ensure the monarch welcomed the couple in true royal fashion. The late queen first hosted the Trumps in 2019 during his first administration. 

President Trump sharing a smile with Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet.

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II are seen here at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England. (Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William, heir to the British throne, held a private meeting with the Trumps alongside Kate, People reported. While Kensington Palace didn't provide details on what was discussed, the meeting was described as "warm and friendly," the outlet shared.

Kate Middleton greeting President Trump.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here welcoming the Trumps at Windsor on Sept. 17, 2025. (IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William at the state banquet.

Kate Middleton arrives at the state banquet with Prince William on Sept. 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Official portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales for President Trump's state banquet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of their state banquet look on their Instagram account. The caption read, "Ready for The State Banquet." (Instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales)

The second state visit, which officially kicked off on Sept. 17, wraps up on Sept. 18.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

