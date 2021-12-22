Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Kate Middleton shares behind-the-scenes photos from 'Together at Christmas' preparation

Middleton hosted the event, set to air on Christmas Eve, at the Westminster Abbey

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 22

Kate Middleton shared new photos of herself preparing for the upcoming royal Christmas Eve special, "Together at Christmas."

Middleton, 39, was photographed adding red ribbons to a Christmas tree and hanging a festive wreath while wearing a Christmas sweater to match the occasion.

"I'm so excited to be hosting #TogetheratChristmas here at @wabbey, a place that's really special to William and me," she captioned the new photos.

"We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities," she added. "We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too."

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

    Middleton shared new photos of herself preparing for the event on social media. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    In the photos she wore a festive Christmas sweater while putting red ribbons on a Christmas tree and hanging a wreath. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images )

    The "Together at Christmas" carol special will air on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM REVEAL 2021 CHRISTMAS CARD WITH KIDS

The special will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The "Together At Christmas" carol special was filmed on Dec. 8. Middleton wore a bright red dress for the evening.

"What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times," a statement from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said at the time.

The carol special was attended by the U.K.'s "unsung heroes."

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the "Together at Christmas" community carol service. (Photo by HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There were also special performances by Westminster Abbey choir, Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker, according to People magazine.

Middleton and Prince William have been in the holiday spirit. The couple released an image of their family Christmas card earlier this month on social media. In the photo, Kate and William match in khaki colors while George is donning a camo-patterned collared shirt and Charlotte and her youngest brother Louis are in a blue gingham dress and striped shirt respectively. 

Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," a statement from Kensington Palace said. 

"The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

