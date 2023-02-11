Kate Hudson says ex-husband Chris Robinson taught her how it felt to be 'unconditionally loved'

Kate Hudson opened up about falling in love with her first husband Chris Robinson as she recalled their whirlwind romance.

The 43-year-old actress moved in with the Black Crowes frontman, now 56, just a few days after they met in May 2000. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve of that year.

During an appearance on "The World's First Podcast," the "Fool's Gold" star, who married Robinson when she was 21, explained why she decided to get married at such a young age.

"I just jump into the deep end of everything I do," Hudson told hosts Erin and Sarah Foster.

"People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it.'

"I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that, except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

The Academy Award nominee recalled meeting Robinson when she was 20 years old while on vacation in New York. Hudson said when she returned from her trip days later, she declared that she was going to marry the rocker.

The two, who share 19-year-old son Ryder, ended their seven-year marriage in October 2007.

Though the pair ultimately went their separate ways, Hudson recalled that they "worshipped" each other.

"We were so in love," the California native said. "He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.

"And Chris completely opened that floodgate for me," Hudson added. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

Hudson began dating Muse singer Matt Bellamy in 2010 after they met at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The two revealed they were engaged in April 2011 and welcomed child Bingham "Bing" in July of that year.

In December 2014, the actress and the musician announced that they had called off their engagement. However, they have remained on good terms since ending their romance.

The "Almost Famous" star began dating musician Danny Fujikawa, 36, a longtime family friend, in December 2016. Hudson first met the musician when she was 23 and pregnant with Ryder.

During her interview with Sarah and Erin, Hudson remembered going on a hike with Fujikawa and then coming to the realization that it was a date.

"There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him," she said.

"And so he was nervous, and I was like, ‘OK, this is a date.’ And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then, by the end of the hike, I was like, ‘He’s so great.’

"He was just so kind and loving and pure, and in my mind, I was like, ‘I think I’m ready for a guy that, like, is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.’"

In April 2018, Hudson announced they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed daughter Rani late that year. The two revealed they were engaged in September 2021.

In November, Hudson reflected on amicably co-parenting her three children with their three different fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star told the outlet.

"The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours."