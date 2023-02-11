Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kate Hudson
Published

Kate Hudson says ex-husband Chris Robinson taught her how it felt to be 'unconditionally loved'

The actress recalled how she decided to 'dive right into' their whirlwind romance, saying, 'I just jump into the deep end of everything I do'

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kate Hudson opened up about falling in love with her first husband Chris Robinson as she recalled their whirlwind romance.

The 43-year-old actress moved in with the Black Crowes frontman, now 56, just a few days after they met in May 2000. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve of that year. 

During an appearance on "The World's First Podcast," the "Fool's Gold" star, who married Robinson when she was 21, explained why she decided to get married at such a young age.

"I just jump into the deep end of everything I do," Hudson told hosts Erin and Sarah Foster.

Kate Hudson fondly recalled falling in love with first husband Chris Robinson.

Kate Hudson fondly recalled falling in love with first husband Chris Robinson. (Getty)

"People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it.'

KATE HUDSON, DAUGHTER OF GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL, ON NEPOTISM IN HOLLYWOOD: 'IT DOESN'T MATTER'

"I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice. I'm kind of still like that, except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

The Academy Award nominee recalled meeting Robinson when she was 20 years old while on vacation in New York.  Hudson said when she returned from her trip days later, she declared that she was going to marry the rocker.

The two, who share 19-year-old son Ryder, ended their seven-year marriage in October 2007. 

The two moved in together days after they first met in New York.

The two moved in together days after they first met in New York. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Though the pair ultimately went their separate ways, Hudson recalled that they "worshipped" each other. 

"We were so in love," the California native said. "He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.

"And Chris completely opened that floodgate for me," Hudson added. "No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."

Hudson began dating Muse singer Matt Bellamy in 2010 after they met at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The two revealed they were engaged in April 2011 and welcomed child Bingham "Bing" in July of that year. 

Hudson and Robinson were married seven years and share a son, Ryder, 19.

Hudson and Robinson were married seven years and share a son, Ryder, 19. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

In December 2014, the actress and the musician announced that they had called off their engagement. However, they have remained on good terms since ending their romance.

The "Almost Famous" star began dating musician Danny Fujikawa, 36, a longtime family friend, in December 2016. Hudson first met the musician when she was 23 and pregnant with Ryder. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During her interview with Sarah and Erin, Hudson remembered going on a hike with Fujikawa and then coming to the realization that it was a date.

"There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him," she said.

"And so he was nervous, and I was like, ‘OK, this is a date.’ And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then, by the end of the hike, I was like, ‘He’s so great.’

Kate became engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 after dating for four years. 

Kate became engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 after dating for four years.  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"He was just so kind and loving and pure, and in my mind, I was like, ‘I think I’m ready for a guy that, like, is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.’"

In April 2018, Hudson announced they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed daughter Rani late that year. The two revealed they were engaged in September 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Hudson reflected on amicably co-parenting her three children with their three different fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star told the outlet. 

"The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending