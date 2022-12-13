Kate Hudson reveals she has been recording her first album

It's been nearly 20 years since Kate Hudson's character Andie Anderson sang her own rendition of "You're So Vain" with Matthew McConaughey's character in "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," but the actress recently revealed she is planning on releasing some music of her own.

Hudson was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she talked about "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a movie she stars in with Daniel Craig and Madison Cline.

During the interview, the actress also talked about the project she has been working on for the last year.

"I’ve been making a record for like a year," Hudson said on the show. "Every time you're doing interviews, people are like ‘Do you have any regrets?’ And I'm like, ‘I’m early 40s, not yet.'"

The actress went on to explain that she has actually been writing music for many years.

"I've been writing music since I was 19 and I've never shared it and so I thought that would be one of my great regrets," Hudson said. "I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out and so I'm doing it and I'm really excited."

The "Almost Famous" actress shared that the album would be coming out next year.

This will mark Hudson's first time releasing her own music. Up until now, Hudson's career has focused heavily on acting, with movies like "Food's Gold," "Bride Wars" and "Mother's Day."