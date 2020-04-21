Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and baby Rani cover People magazine's 'Beautiful' issue

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have an unbreakable bond.

The mother-daughter duo appeared on the cover of People magazine's "Beautiful" issue, along with Hudson's 1-year-old daughter Rani.

Hudson appeared on the cover of the same issue in 2008.

Hudson, 41, and Hawn, 74, discussed the importance of their family connection.

“When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” Hawn told the outlet. “I mean, it really is.”

Hudson added: “And now with little Rani Rose, I was so excited. The third generation.”

Hudson is also mother to sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8. Hawn also has two sons in Oliver, 43, and Wyatt, 33.

The pair have always had a special relationship, which led Hudson to blossom into a confident person.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” the "Almost Famous" star said. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani... going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

Hudson also said that she finds her mother's 37-year relationship to actor Kurt Russell -- Wyatt's father -- to be an inspiration.

“To live up to that is really the goal,” Hudson said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

“When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond," Hawn added.

Hawn also provided Hudson with relationship advice that she has found very helpful.

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,' so I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together," Hudson said. "That is what Mom gave to me.”

Hawn told the outlet that she's staying occupied during the coronavirus quarantine by focusing on “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside,” while Hudson noted that "it’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important."