Kate Hudson's Fabletics cuts ties with YouTube mom who 'rehomed' adopted son

YouTube personality Myka Stauffer confessed last week that she "rehomed" her adopted 4-and-a-half-year-old son, Huxley, because of his "medical needs."

Myka and her husband James' explained their decision in an emotional video. The couple adopted the little boy from China in October 2017 and he was later diagnosed with autism.

The Stauffers -- who have four other children -- immediately faced intense backlash online and lost multiple partnerships with various brands, including Kate Hudson's activewear line Fabletics.

The actress said their partnership was "terminated" in the comments section of an Instagram post, according to People magazine.

Mattel/Barbie also severed ties.

"Thanks for reaching out and voicing your concern," Barbie wrote on Instagram. "We are not currently working with the Stauffer family and do not have plans to partner with them in the future."

Sauve followed suit.

"We last partnered with Myka in Fall 2019 as a limited engagement," Suave said in a comment.

The Stauffers explained their decision in a video posted on May 26.

"Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren't aware of, and that we were not told," James said.

"For us, it's been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting," he continued. "We've never wanted to be in this position. And we've been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible ... we truly love him."

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't love Huxley with all of our being," Myka added. "There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more."