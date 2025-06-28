Kate Hudson confesses she nearly sought emancipation from Goldie Hawn to advance acting career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson considered being emancipated from her parents, Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, to better her Hollywood career.

At the Newport Beach TV Fest, Hudson revealed she was offered a small part in an unnamed project and almost "divorced" her parents before landing her breakout role in "Party of Five."

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult. My mom was like, ‘No, never happening,' but then I got the ‘Party of Five’ and it was so great," Hudson said during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast panel.

The teen drama series aired in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings after their parents died in a car crash, leaving the oldest brother Charlie, played by Matthew Fox, to be their caretaker.

Hudson was a guest star during the second season as the character Cory.

"I was 16 and obsessed with ‘Party of Five,’ so walking onto that set was like, I couldn't believe that I was going to have a guest role on it, a day player role," she said. "I was like, oh. It was so fun."

Hudson did not become emancipated from her parents, but has since become estranged from her father.

Hawn and Bill divorced in 1982, and she began dating Kurt Russell shortly after that. Russell was a vital part of Kate's upbringing.

During the event, Hudson revealed that she turned down an opportunity to star in one of Russell's films because she didn't want to be "defined" by her parents.

Hawn addressed her daughter's struggles at the beginning of her career. Last year, the actress was a guest on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast and recalled Hudson complaining about her parents being the focus of all her interviews.

"I told her, ‘The truth of the matter is we have to embrace each other. I mean, yes, you're gonna talk about me, and one day I'm going to talk about you. And I'm gonna be Katie's mother, and that could be pretty cool,'" she told Ripa.

Hawn and Hudson have maintained a close relationship over the years. In February, Hudson told the Los Angeles Times, "I live seven blocks from my mom now, and she comes over every day."