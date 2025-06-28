Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson confesses she nearly sought emancipation from Goldie Hawn to advance acting career

Goldie Hawn shut down daughter's plan to legally emancipate herself for a role

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Kate Hudson sings the title track from her new album ‘Glorious’ Video

Kate Hudson sings the title track from her new album ‘Glorious’

Kate Hudson released her debut studio album "Glorious" in May after years of making music in her spare time.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson considered being emancipated from her parents, Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, to better her Hollywood career.

At the Newport Beach TV Fest, Hudson revealed she was offered a small part in an unnamed project and almost "divorced" her parents before landing her breakout role in "Party of Five."

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult. My mom was like, ‘No, never happening,' but then I got the ‘Party of Five’ and it was so great," Hudson said during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast panel.

GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL EXPLAIN WHY THEY NEVER FELT THE NEED TO GET MARRIED AFTER 37 YEARS

Kate Hudson smiling at the camera

Hudson said she was encouraged to become emancipated to further her career as a teen actress. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The teen drama series aired in 1994 and followed the Salinger siblings after their parents died in a car crash, leaving the oldest brother Charlie, played by Matthew Fox, to be their caretaker.

Hudson was a guest star during the second season as the character Cory.

"I had gotten this part that they wanted me to basically divorce my parents so that I could work as an adult."

— Kate Hudson

"I was 16 and obsessed with ‘Party of Five,’ so walking onto that set was like, I couldn't believe that I was going to have a guest role on it, a day player role," she said. "I was like, oh. It was so fun."

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn pose for a photo

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn divorced in 1982. (Getty Images)

Hudson did not become emancipated from her parents, but has since become estranged from her father.

Hawn and Bill divorced in 1982, and she began dating Kurt Russell shortly after that. Russell was a vital part of Kate's upbringing.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the event, Hudson revealed that she turned down an opportunity to star in one of Russell's films because she didn't want to be "defined" by her parents.

goldie hawn and kurt russell in overboard

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell starred in the 1987 movie, "Overboard." (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Hawn addressed her daughter's struggles at the beginning of her career. Last year, the actress was a guest on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast and recalled Hudson complaining about her parents being the focus of all her interviews.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I told her, ‘The truth of the matter is we have to embrace each other. I mean, yes, you're gonna talk about me, and one day I'm going to talk about you. And I'm gonna be Katie's mother, and that could be pretty cool,'" she told Ripa.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson laugh while on red carpet at movie premiere

Kate Hudson said she lives seven blocks away from her mom, Goldie Hawn. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Hawn and Hudson have maintained a close relationship over the years. In February, Hudson told the Los Angeles Times, "I live seven blocks from my mom now, and she comes over every day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending