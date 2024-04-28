Expand / Collapse search
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson says she's 'warming up' to having a relationship with estranged father Bill Hudson

Hudson, 45, was raised by mother Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kate Hudson poses with boyfriend, all 3 kids in rare family photo Video

Kate Hudson poses with boyfriend, all 3 kids in rare family photo

Talk about a big, happy family!

In recent weeks, the family dynamics of actress Kate Hudson and her extended family have become tabloid fodder, following brother Oliver's comments about experiencing "trauma" due to mother Goldie Hawn's "lifestyle." Oliver has since clarified that there was "no trauma," and Hudson has urged him to tune out haters.

Now the 45-year-old actress is speaking for herself – about a different family member. 

In an interview to promote her debut album out next month, Hudson couldn't avoid discussing her father, musician Bill Hudson, from whom she's been estranged for most of her life.

Kate Hudson on the carpet looks off in the distance inset a photo of Bill Hudson in a black leather jacket

Kate Hudson, who has been estranged from her father Bill Hudson for a majority of her life, is discussing where they stand now. (Getty Images)

"Those Hudson Brothers are crazy talented musicians and wonderful songwriters. My dad's a great songwriter," she said on "CBS News Sunday Morning."

Bill and his two brothers, Brett and Mark, formed the group in the late '60s, amassing fame in the ‘70s, only to dissolve in the ’80s. Bill was married to Hawn at the height of their success, divorcing only four years after they married in 1976. They had two children during their short relationship.

Black and white photo of The Hudson Brothers (Mark on the left, Bill in the middle and Brett on the right)

The Hudson Brothers were a popular musical group in the '70s. (CBS via Getty Images)

Black and white photo of Bill Hudson with wife Goldie Hawn with her arm around him

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn were married for four years and had two children together. They split when daughter Kate was a toddler. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images)

When asked to elaborate on the nature of her relationship with Bill now, Hudson admitted they "don't really have one."

"It's warming up," she added. "There's warming ups of this all happening. But it will be whatever it will be, you know? I have no expectation of that with my father," she said.

"I just want him to be happy."

Kate Hudson in a light blue dress sings on stage and holds the microphone

Kate Hudson's debut album will be released in May. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

In February 2023, Hudson shared more about their strained relationship, explaining how it had impacted her decision to pursue music.

"I think the reason why I never really connected to music is something – well, I did earlier on in my career, I thought I would definitely do music, but then 'Almost Famous' happened," Hudson said, referencing her breakout movie role in 2000 on the "Table for Two" podcast with Bruce Bozzi. "But later on I kind of rejected it 'cause I was like, 'You know what?' As you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, 'I don't want to connect to that part because that's my dad. That's all dad.'" 

Kate Hudson in a yellow top and yellow blazer looks serious on the carpet

Kate Hudson says she was reluctant to try music because of the relationship with her father. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"If I put that out in the world and people didn't like it, it would destroy me," she admitted. "That one connection that I had to him, [if] I failed miserably at, would be like devastating to me. I wasn't ready for that," she explained.

"Then you get older and you're like, ‘Oh.’ I have the Hudson. I was raised by this incredible father [Russell]. I love my real father too. You know, I've been able to heal that. And that's it…. At the end of the day, it's always been about family first."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

