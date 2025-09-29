TLC's ‘Meet the Putnams’ stars Bill, Barb Putnam and their daughter-in-law killed in crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three members of the Putnam family, who shared their lives on the TLC show "Meet the Putnams," died in a car crash Friday.

The family confirmed Bill "Papa" Putman, his wife Barb, and their daughter-in-law Megan died in a statement shared on Instagram. Eight members of the family were together when a vehicle crashed into them Friday. The other five family members inside the vehicle were injured.

The family gave an update on those injured in the crash on Sunday.

"Noah is still sedated, but we are so grateful to see that he is responding to us with movement," a statement shared on Instagram read. "Gia underwent a craniotomy last night, and we are thankful to report that her care team shared some encouraging news, her brain pressure has gone down significantly."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025

The family asked for continued prayers as Noah and Gia recover.

"Through it all, we continue to hold tightly to our faith, knowing that God has a plan and a purpose for everything. Even in the hardest moments, He is present, working in ways we may not yet understand," the family wrote. "Thank you all for the continued prayers, love, and support. We feel your strength and faith surrounding us. Please keep lifting Noah and Gia up as they heal."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Authorities said a loaded commercial semi-truck heading southbound failed to make a stop and crashed into the family's Jeep, which was heading eastbound.

Three people in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan confirmed to NBC News. Five other people in the Jeep were taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the semi-truck were also injured and taken to the hospital. Police arrested the driver, who is now awaiting charges.

"We are asking the public to please pay more attention when driving," the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to the outlet. "We are having far too many crashes that are destroying people’s lives."

Fox News Digital reached out to authorities for additional information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Meet the Putnams" aired for one season in 2017. The family – three generations – reside under one roof in Michigan.

Bill and "NeeNee," along with their four kids plus their grandchildren, shared a 6,000-square-foot home. Their unconventional lifestyle was highlighted in the reality TV show, featuring their six-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodations and more.

The series was not renewed for additional seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP