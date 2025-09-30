Kate Gosselin shares hospital photo on social media asking for prayers during medical emergency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Gosselin asked for prayers after revealing that she had been hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

On Monday, the 50-year-old reality star-turned-nurse shared a TikTok photo from a hospital bed in which her arm was seen hooked up to an IV with a pulse oximeter clipped to her fingertip.

"Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow. I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate prayers!" Gosselin wrote with a prayer hands emoji. "Thanks, guys."

In the caption of her post, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum did not provide details about her health issue but promised her fans that she would share more information later.

KATE GOSSELIN SLAMS RUMORS SHE STOLE HER CHILDREN’S COLLEGE FUNDS

"Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead!" Gosselin wrote. "Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow? Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able!"

"Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can!" she added.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of Gosselin's post to express their concern and support for the mother of eight.

"You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing," one TikTok user wrote.

"Thank you! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!" Gosselin replied.

Gosselin also reassured another fan who wrote,"Omg…I hope all your loved ones are safe."

"Yes! They are…just me…thankfully!" Gosselin responded.

"Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many," another follower wrote, to which Gosselin replied, "Aww omg thank you."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant also liked several supportive comments and replied to other fans to thank them for their well-wishes.

On Tuesday, Gosselin shared an update, posting a TikTok photo in which she was seen intubated while lying in a hospital bed.

"Update: I had surgery this morning and have five different pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery)," she wrote on the image. "I am not in a position to go into details but only bc I can't focus. I did well. Details coming soon."

"I CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers!" Gosselin added. "Love you guys!"

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Gosselin said that she realized she had "scared" some of her fans and explained that she would be hosting an IG live session later from her hospital bed in which she would share the full story behind her hospitalization.

While Gosselin has yet to disclose the nature of her medical emergency, she previously detailed the lasting effects that she has experienced following her pregnancy with her sextuplets.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin welcomed sextuplets Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel in May 2004. The former couple are also parents to twin daughters, Mady and Cara.

In a TikTok video earlier this month, Gosselin candidly opened up about how her body has been affected by her pregnancy with her six children.

"When I was pregnant with them, my stomach was squished up here, like 1 inch. You can see it on an ultrasound," Kate said in the video as she pointed to her midriff. "And my bladder was squished way down here, compressed the whole time with baby weight. Compressed, compressed, compressed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And so when I had my c-section, obviously they put a full-length catheter in," she continued. "Like the long-term, in-dwelling catheter. I think they went to remove it maybe like the next day. And all day I could not pee. And I had this pain that kept growing and growing and I was in horrible pain. I was nauseous, my stomach hurt. It just kept getting worse and worse."

Gosselin recalled that her doctor finally ordered her to get a foley catheter, a tube that is inserted into the urethra to drain urine from the bladder.

"And it filled one and a half times. Which a foley catheter bag is huge," Gosselin said. "I’m telling you, that is a humongous amount of pee. And I’m telling you, it filled one and half times."

"Turns out that my bladder was so compressed that it lost its ability to do what a bladder is supposed to do. It’s a muscle," she continued. "And it lost its elasticity or whatever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gosselin explained that she used the catheter for a week before returning to the hospital to have it removed.

"So that time I actually did pee, my bladder had a chance to like, you know, chill out and rest, and, but ever since then, my bladder has never been right," she said. "I can't exactly explain it, or put my finger on it, but it just is very different after that."