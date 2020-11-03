Kate Beckinsale's dons 'VOTE' bra on Election Day, receives mixed reaction from fans

Kate Beckinsale reminded American voters to be kind to one another on Election Day while grabbing the attention of her fans with a sizzling snap in a politically-inspired bra.

The 47-year-old actress, who was born in the United Kingdom, shared a photo on Instagram of herself looking stunning in a bandeau black bra that was adorned with gold letters that spelled out the word "VOTE."

In her caption, Beckinsale joked that a person who made it into the background of the pic is the "ghost of Whistler's mother," referencing the subject of the 1871 painting by American painter James McNeil.

"Turns out the ghost of Whistler's mother was there the whole time - who, on top of having produced such a fine American artist son (despite his being primarily based in the UK), crossed the Atlantic herself 11 times and lived in both Russia and London -is also clearly observing social distancing from beyond the grave," Beckinsale joked.

WHAT HOLLYWOOD HAS SAID ABOUT BIDEN AND TRUMP

The "Pearl Harbor" star raised awareness to the 2020 presidential election later in the caption, writing, "Good luck everyone. Be kind to yourselves and each other x."

The British actress, who has lived in America for years, was questioned by one of her followers about her thoughts on the presidential election on Tuesday.

She replied with sarcasm, saying she "can't have ANY" opinions because of the fact that she's "English."

"But I can cook a very competitive currant bun so phew," Beckinsale added.

Beckinsale's followers reacted to her "spooky" post with mixed criticism.

MARK RUFFALO, NAOMI CAMPBELL, CHELSEA HANDLER, MORE GO NUDE FOR MAIL-IN VOTING CAMPAIGN

"You look stunning," one follower complimented the actress.

Another said: "I'm lost for words."

"Holy freaking moly. Yeah vote," another agreed.

"Now I want badly to vote," another quipped.

However, some followers weren't as complimentary. One critic responded, "You're British. Shut up," to which she responded, "seeee."

Another questioned why she wasn't wearing a face mask.

HOWARD STERN APPLAUDS TAYLOR SWIFT FOR VOICING HER POLITICAL BELIEFS: 'THAT'S STANDING UP FOR YOUR COUNTRY'

One person also asked if Beckinsale has "any photos without makeup, lipstick, fancy dress?"

Beckinsale is known for taking online criticism in stride. Back in July, she was mocked by a follower on social media who criticized her history of dating much younger men. When one follower asked when she'll stop dating "guys that could be your children," she responded, “Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."

And in April, she took a stance against one troll who mocked her former relationship to 26-year-old rapper Goody Grace after she shared a video to her Instagram of herself attempting to teach her cat new tricks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Very much did not go as planned. Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN,” Beckinsale captioned the post, eliciting the response from the social media user, according to InStyle.

“Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere,” the responder wrote, which riled up the "Underworld" actress who fired back: “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.” The post has since been deleted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite receiving some backlash on Election Day, Beckinsale joins a long list of celebrities who have since shown skin to encourage their fans to vote on Nov. 3.